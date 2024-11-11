Top News on Nov 11: Nifty, Sensex end flat, Q2 results, Equity MF inflows surge, 11 militants killed in Manipur, more

Eleven militants were killed in Manipur, while a CRPF member was critically injured. BJP approached the Election Commission over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Maharashtra. Nifty 50 and Sensex closed flat, while equity fund inflows rose 21% in October. Maruti Suzuki launched Swift Dzire 2024 in India.

Published11 Nov 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Eleven suspected militants were killed during an encounter in Manipur while a CRPF personnel was critically injured. Campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections took a fresh turn, with the BJP moving the Election commission over an ‘anti-RSS’ jibe by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Nifty 50 and Sensex failed to hold gains on Monday to close flat after a volatile trading session. Equity fund inflows surged 21% to 41,887 crore in October while SIPs reached a record high. The National Mineral Development Corporation released its second quarter results. The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh. Meanwhile on the international front, Russia denied reports about a conversation between US President-elect Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Stock Market Today
The Indian market ended on a lacklustre note on Monday with gains in IT and bank stocks offset by losses in index heavyweights. Investors seem to be using any uptick as an opportunity to sell, with sentiment remaining subdued due to concerns over softening Q2 earnings and other domestic factors.

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex fail to hold gains, close flat

Manipur Encounter
Eleven suspected militants were killed during an encounter in the Jiribam area of Manipur on Monday. Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel also sustained injuries and the condition of one injured personnel is said to be critical. The development comes after armed militants torched several shops located in Borobekra sub-division of Jiribam district earlier in the day.

Also Read | 11 suspected militants killed in encounter with security forces in Manipur

Equity Funds Surge
Equity mutual fund inflows saw a notable jump of 21.69% month-on-month to reach 41,887 crore in October. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India indicates that all three segments — small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap —saw strong demand during the month. The total AUM increased to 67.25 lakh crore, while ETF inflows reached 13,441.8 crore. SIPs reach a record high AUM of 13,30,429.83 crore.

Also Read | Equity mutual fund inflows skyrocket 21% to ₹41,887 crore in October

Q2 Results
State-owned NMDC reported a 16.66% rise in consolidated net profit to 1,195.63 crore for the September 2024 quarter. The results released on Monday also saw the company posted a 22.54% hike in the revenue from core operations to 4,918.91 crore in the second quarter, compared to 4,013.98 crore in the same period the previous year.

Also Read | NMDC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹1,196 crore; approves bonus shares

Maharashtra Elections
The BJP wrote to the Election Commission of India on Monday seeking an FIR against Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The party accused the senior Congress leaders of undertaking a “continued unsubstantiated, malicious and slanderous campaign" in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Also Read | BJP moves EC over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘anti-RSS’ remark in poll-bound Maharashtra

Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Discussions
Russian officials denied reports about a call between Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday. A Kremlin spokesperson also indicated that Moscow had ‘no concrete plans yet’ to communicate with the Republican politician.

Also Read | ’Pure fiction’: Russia denies call between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 Launch
Maruti Suzuki has launched Swift Dzire 2024 variant in India with a starting price of 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new car comes with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg and recently received a 5 star Global NCAP rating. It has four variants — LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus — with bookings starting from 11,000.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 launched in India, price starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 07:21 PM IST
