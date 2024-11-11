Top News on Nov 11: Nifty, Sensex end flat, Q2 results, Equity MF inflows surge, 11 militants killed in Manipur, more

Eleven suspected militants were killed during an encounter in Manipur while a CRPF personnel was critically injured. Campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections took a fresh turn, with the BJP moving the Election commission over an ‘anti-RSS’ jibe by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Nifty 50 and Sensex failed to hold gains on Monday to close flat after a volatile trading session. Equity fund inflows surged 21% to ₹41,887 crore in October while SIPs reached a record high. The National Mineral Development Corporation released its second quarter results. The Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh. Meanwhile on the international front, Russia denied reports about a conversation between US President-elect Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Stock Market Today

The Indian market ended on a lacklustre note on Monday with gains in IT and bank stocks offset by losses in index heavyweights. Investors seem to be using any uptick as an opportunity to sell, with sentiment remaining subdued due to concerns over softening Q2 earnings and other domestic factors.

Manipur Encounter

Eleven suspected militants were killed during an encounter in the Jiribam area of Manipur on Monday. Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel also sustained injuries and the condition of one injured personnel is said to be critical. The development comes after armed militants torched several shops located in Borobekra sub-division of Jiribam district earlier in the day.

Equity Funds Surge

Equity mutual fund inflows saw a notable jump of 21.69% month-on-month to reach ₹41,887 crore in October. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India indicates that all three segments — small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap —saw strong demand during the month. The total AUM increased to ₹67.25 lakh crore, while ETF inflows reached ₹13,441.8 crore. SIPs reach a record high AUM of ₹13,30,429.83 crore.

Q2 Results

State-owned NMDC reported a 16.66% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,195.63 crore for the September 2024 quarter. The results released on Monday also saw the company posted a 22.54% hike in the revenue from core operations to ₹4,918.91 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹4,013.98 crore in the same period the previous year.

Maharashtra Elections

The BJP wrote to the Election Commission of India on Monday seeking an FIR against Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The party accused the senior Congress leaders of undertaking a “continued unsubstantiated, malicious and slanderous campaign" in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Discussions

Russian officials denied reports about a call between Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday. A Kremlin spokesperson also indicated that Moscow had ‘no concrete plans yet’ to communicate with the Republican politician.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 Launch

Maruti Suzuki has launched Swift Dzire 2024 variant in India with a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new car comes with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg and recently received a 5 star Global NCAP rating. It has four variants — LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus — with bookings starting from ₹11,000.