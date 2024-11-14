Top News on Nov 14: Market slides for 6th day, Reliance, Disney complete transaction, Q2 results, GRAP 3 In Delhi, more

From Sensex, Nifty 50 sliding for 6th day to Reliance-Disney completing transaction to imposition of GRAP 3 In Delhi, here are today's top stories.

Reliance, Disney complete transaction for $8.5-billion merger deal to create India’s largest media powerhouse Reliance-Disney merger: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has completed the merger of its media assets with the India business of global media house Walt Disney to form a new joint venture worth $8.5 billion or ₹70,352 crore. The joint venture, in which Reliance Industries has invested ₹11,500 crore (USD 1.4 billion) for its growth, will be headed by Nita Ambani as its Chairperson. READ MORE

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 slide for 6th day as bears continue to rule Dalal Street; FMCG pack worst hit The Indian stock market extended its slide for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday, November 14. However, the pace of selling slowed notably as heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank provided support, preventing a further significant decline. READ MORE

Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹ 1,066 crore, revenue up 9.9% Hero MotoCrop Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Thursday, November 14. The company recorded a 6 per cent hike in net profits to ₹1,066 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹1,007 crore in the same quarter the previous year in the consolidated statements, according to the company's BSE filing on Thursday. READ MORE

Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results: Pharma major posts net profit of ₹ 354.48 crore, revenue up 7.5% YoY Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited announced its July to September quarter results on Thursday, November 14. The company posted a ₹354.48 crore net profit in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Glenmark Pharma posted a net loss of ₹180.29 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the company's BSE filing on Thursday. READ MORE

FirstCry parent firm Brainbees Solutions posts narrower loss of ₹ 63 crore in Q2; revenue rises 26% YoY Brainbees Solutions, parent of FirstCry, on Thursday, November 14, reported a decline in consolidated net loss to ₹62.85 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2) from ₹119.4 crore in the year-ago period. Even on a sequential basis, the net loss witnessed a drop from ₹75.6 crore posted in the June 2024 quarter. READ MORE

Delhi Pollution: Demolition, construction banned; strict guidelines imposed from tomorrow Pollution in Delhi: Due to worsening air quality in Delhi with the pollution levels reaching “severe” levels, the central pollution watchdog has imposed strict Stage III GRAP restrictions in the national capital. Under the GRAP III guidelines, all construction and demolition activities will be banned, and the state government may take decision on the discontinuation of in-person classes for students up to Class 5. READ MORE