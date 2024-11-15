Top News on Nov 15: India’s forex reserves down from peak, Champions Trophy row, Sri Lanka election results, and more

From India's forex reserves down from peak to Sri Lanka election results to ICC Champions Trophy Row to Ajit Pawar vs Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, here are today's top stories.

India’s forex reserves fall for sixth straight week to hit 3-month low of $675.6 billion, down $29 billion from peak India's foreign exchange reserves dropped for a sixth consecutive week to a near 3-month low of $675.65 billion as of Nov. 8, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. The reserves fell by $6.5 billion in the reporting week and are down $29.2 billion from the record-high of $704.89 billion hit in late September. READ MORE

Sensex, Nifty down 10% from peak amid FII exodus: What should be your trading strategy in correction phase? The Indian stock market logged its sixth weekly loss in seven weeks, as worries about a slowdown in consumption added to concerns over earnings moderation and foreign outflows. Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50, after smashing many record peaks this year, slipped into a correction mode, with the indices falling 10 per cent from their record high peak hit in September 2024. READ MORE

Onion prices to remain high in Nov after rising 52% YoY, other vegetable rates to dip 4% MoM: ICICI Bank Onion prices will remain high in November, while other vegetable prices have dipped 4.1 per cent month-on-month (MoM) so far. According to a research report by ICICI Bank, other vegetable prices witnessed some relief in November. Still, onion prices continue to remain elevated, contributing to India's inflationary pressures driven by the food basket. This comes after onion rates have risen to 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to the year-ago period. READ MORE

PM Modi’s aircraft faces technical snag at Deoghar airport, departs for Delhi after 2 hours delay Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ‘stranded’ in Jharkhand for nearly two hours after his aircraft experienced a technical snag on Friday afternoon. The IAF plane remained at the Deoghar airport while the PM eventually returned to Delhi on a different aircraft. PM Modi addressed a rally in the Jamui area of neighbouring Bihar on Friday ahead of a scheduled event in Delhi. READ MORE

Delhi pollution: Central, MCD and city govt offices to follow staggered timings; check details here Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced that all government offices across the national capital would follow “staggered timings” to check rising air pollution. The decision was taken “to reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution", Atishi said. READ MORE

Sri Lanka marks historic shift as Anura Kumara Dissanayake-led leftist coalition secures landslide victory | 10 points Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake led the National People's Power coalition to a landslide victory on Friday as Sri Lanka concluded snap parliamentary elections. The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (also known as United People's Power Party) led by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa was a distant second with 40 seats and just 17.6% of the voteshare. READ MORE

Jharkhand Elections: Rahul Gandhi’s chopper delay sparks political sabotage allegations. Congress approaches EC Congress Member of Parliament and Leader (MP) of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was unable to take off for some time from Jharkhand's Godda, awaiting clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC). READ MORE

Devendra Fadnavis vs Ajit Pawar over ‘batenge toh katenge’: ‘Who stayed with anti-Hindu ideology will take time to…’ With less than a week left for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the opposing views of the state's two Deputy Chief Ministers—Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar—on the slogan ‘batenge to katenge’ have sparked speculations about a division within the Mahayuti Alliance. READ MORE