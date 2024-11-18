From Sensex ending in red to Anmol Bishnoi's arrest in US to pollution worsening in Delhi to Kailash Gahlot joining BJP, here are today's top stories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50, Sensex extend slide to 7th straight session, post longest losing run since February 2023 The Indian benchmark indices closed in the red yet again on Monday, November 18, extending their losing streak to the seventh consecutive session. This marks the longest losing streak since February 2023, as the bears appear to have a firm grip on the market, leaving little room for the bulls to make a move.

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 1.86 times on Day 3; Check GMP, subscription status, other details Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO: The Flipkart-backed initial public offering (IPO) of Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 13, and closed after the market session on Monday, November 18. The IPO was subscribed 1.86 times on the third and final day of the bidding process, as investors bid for 4.19 crore equity shares compared to the 2.25 crore shares on offer.

IPO frenzy fizzling out: What's behind low subscription rates, tepid listings? IPO buzz fizzling out: Despite the ongoing excitement surrounding initial public offerings (IPOs), a sense of fatigue appears to be creeping into the IPO market recently. So far in November, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd (2.6x), Sagility India Ltd (3.2x), Swiggy Ltd (3.6x), ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (2.8x), and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd (1.8x) have struggled to achieve full subscriptions during the bidding period, with all offers settling at less than 4x bids. Further, the issues lately have been experiencing lacklustre listings.

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi and accused in Baba Siddique murder, arrested in US: Report Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the United States, said media reports. The development comes days after Mumbai police sent a proposal for extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence's younger brother following the US authorities informing his presence in their country.

MakeMyTrip to acquire Happay from CRED, eyes corporate travel leadership Online travel company MakeMyTrip said on Monday that it will acquire Happay Expense Management Platform from CRED. With the acquisition, MakeMyTrip aims to become the go-to platform for comprehensive corporate travel and expense management solutions."We have consistently outpaced industry growth in the corporate travel sector over the past few years by focusing on innovation and seamless user experience," MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

Delhi pollution: 11 flights diverted, delayed at airport; SC says GRAP-4 curbs to continue in NCR till further orders The Supreme Court has ordered all Delhi-NCR governments to ensure strict implementation of GRAP Stage IV rules amid rising air pollution levels. The curbs will remain in place even if air quality index falls below the 'severe plus' mark of 450. Authorities have also been asked to take a call on halting physical classes for all students up to Class 12.

Air India, Spice Jet and IndiGo issue advisories as Delhi's worsening air quality disrupts flight schedules Air passengers faced difficulties on Monday, November 18, due to thick smog and poor air quality in the national capital, Delhi. Amid the deteriorating air quality, airlines, including Air India, Spice Jet and IndiGo, have issued advisories informing passengers about possible delays in scheduled flights.