Top News on Nov 21: Market down, Gautam Adani faces ‘bribery’ case, Russia fires ICBM at Ukraine, and more

From Market resuming downward march to Gautam Adani facing 'bribery' case to Russia firing ICBM at Ukraine, here are today's top stories.

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 resume downtrend; what is driving the market down? Explained with 5 factors Stock market today: A day after snapping their multi-day losing streak, Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- resumed their downward march on Thursday, November 21, amid weak global cues. The domestic market witnessed a broad selloff as mid and small-cap segments also suffered losses.

LIC loses over ₹ 8,700 crore in seven Adani shares in a day on Gautam Adani's civil indictment news. Here's how Adani Group Stocks: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest domestic institutional investor, saw its holdings in seven Adani stocks drop by nearly ₹9,000 crore in a single trading session on Thursday, November 21, following a sharp decline in group shares. The shares of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate plummeted by up to 23% in intra-day trade after US prosecutors charged the billionaire founder in a $250 million bribery case.

Adani Group stocks go into a tailspin, crash up to 23% after US indicts Chairman and 7 others on bribery charges Several Adani Group shares, including those of the flagship firm Adani Enterprises, suffered massive losses and hit their lower circuits in early trade on Thursday, November 21. This was after Gautam Adani had been indicted in New York over his role in an alleged multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

Russia fires nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine for first time: What is an ICBM? In yet another sign of the escalating war between the two countries, which has been going on for over 1,000 days, Russia on Thursday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine for the first time. This is the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war. The missile was launched at Ukraine's Dnipro city in the central-east.

Axis My India exit poll: Uddhav Thackeray ranks 2nd for CM choice in Maharashtra, TOP choice is... As the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly elections ended on Wednesday, speculations have been growing about who will be the next Chief Minister of the state. Even though, neither Mahayuti, nor Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have announced their CM choice, an exit poll by pollster Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India has revealed who the people of the state prefer as the CM.

International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over 'war crimes' Amid ongoing Israel–Hezbollah conflict, the International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The arrest warrant has been issued accusing him of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Gautam Adani's net worth drops by over ₹ 88,726 crore in one day after US bribery indictment scandal Gautam Adani's net worth plunged by over $10.5 billion, or nearly ₹88,726 crore, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, after he was allegedly indicted in New York, US, over his role in a multibillion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme. According to US authorities, Gautam Adani, chairman of the ports-to-power conglomerate and seven other defendants, agreed to pay Indian officials over $250 million in bribes to obtain solar contracts.