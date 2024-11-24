The Maha Vikas Aghadi took stock on Sunday after a significant drubbing in the Maharashtra elections as viewers around India tracked the IPL auctions. Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the Jharkhand Chief Minister on November 28 after a resounding poll victory. Three people were killed and several police officers injured as protesters opposed a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile the world reached a new climate deal at the COP29 — with wealthy countries set to provide assistance worth $300 billion annually by 2035. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

COP29 climate dealWorld leaders reached a new climate deal this week — raising the amount of money that developed countries must provide to at least $300 billion per year by 2035. India representative Chandni Raina however condemned the $300 billion pledge as a "paltry sum" and dubbed the agreement as being “nothing more than an optical illusion" which failed to “address the enormity of the challenge we all face".

Jharkhand government formationJharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren met with Governor Santosh Gangwar on Sunday to submit his resignation from the post of Chief Minister. The party and its allies swept the state Assembly elections on Saturday — with members of the INDIA bloc unanimously electing him as the legislature party leader. JMM staked claim to form the new government and an oath ceremony will be held for the new CM on November 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharad Pawar says…NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar broke his silence on Sunday after the Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a humiliating defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.“Maharashtra assembly poll results are not on expected lines. Will study reasons and go to people. This is the people's decision. Women's participation in large numbers could be the reason for the Mahayuti sweep in Maharashtra polls," PTI quoted him as saying.

IPL auction underway577 cricketers were auctioned on Sunday for the next season of the Indian Premier League — with Rishabh Pant becoming the costliest player in IPL history. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players. At least four franchises enter the auction in search of a team captain.