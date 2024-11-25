Top News on Nov 25: Nifty, Sensex rebound, IPL Auction 2025, SC on reopening Delhi schools, Sambhal violence, & more

  Top News on Nov 25: From Nifty, Sensex rebounding to IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 to Sambhal violence to SC on reopening Delhi schools, here are today's top stories.

Published25 Nov 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Top News on Nov 25: Security personnel patrol the violence-hit area near the Jama mosque, in Sambhal, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Top News on Nov 25: Security personnel patrol the violence-hit area near the Jama mosque, in Sambhal, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.(PTI)

Top News on Nov 25: From Nifty, Sensex rebounding to IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 to Sambhal violence to SC on reopening Delhi schools, here are today's top stories.

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rally 1% each on Maharashtra poll outcome; investors mint 7 lakh crore

Indian stock market ended another day in the green, fueled by the BJP and its allies securing a decisive victory in the Maharashtra state elections, providing a much-needed boost to the markets, which had been under pressure from weak Q2 earnings and persistent FPI selling. READ MORE

HDFC Bank share price climbs over 3% to hit record high, crosses 1,800 mark for the first time ever

Private sector lender HDFC Bank surged over 3 per cent in intra-day deals on Monday, November 25 to a fresh record high of 1801.90. This is the first time the stock has crossed the 1,800 mark. The rally comes as the broader market gained significantly, driven by the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Maharashtra elections. READ MORE

IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Bengal duo of Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep were main gainers on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction on Monday. READ MORE

Devendra Fadnavis likely next Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar expected deputies – official announcement soon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The incumbent CM, Eknath Shinde could be Deputy CM along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The saffron party's top leadership has reportedly cleared the names of Fadnavis as CM and the other two deputy chief ministers, according to sources. READ MORE

HUL approves demerger of ice cream business into separate-listed entity. Check details here

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Hindustan Unilever's board on Monday, November 25, gave in-principle approval to demerge its ice cream business into an independent, listed entity. According to the filing, HUL shareholders will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their existing holdings in the FMCG major. READ MORE

Sambhal violence news: 7 FIRs filed; SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son in the dock — see updates

Sambhal violence updates: A day after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, seven FIRs were lodged by police, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal as accused. READ MORE

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Supreme Court asks CAQM to consider reopening schools

Delhi NCR-Air pollution: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider reopening schools, saying that many students lack mid-day meals and online education. The top court directed CAQM to immediately consider whether any relaxation can be given for holding physical classes for schools and educational institutions. READ MORE

Business NewsNewsIndiaTop News on Nov 25: Nifty, Sensex rebound, IPL Auction 2025, SC on reopening Delhi schools, Sambhal violence, & more

