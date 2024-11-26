Top News on Nov 26: From Nifty, Sensex snap 2-day winning run to Moody’s ratings and SC on EVM to Ola S1 Z launch, here are today's top stories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Market Today After a sharp rally in the last two trading sessions, Indian markets struggled to maintain momentum on Tuesday, November 26 as trade tensions resurfaced, triggered by President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff announcements on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a modest drop of 0.11%, closing at 24,194, while the Sensex also posted a slight loss of 0.13%, settling at 80,004. Likewise, the Nifty Midcap 100 index also ended the session with a slight gain of 0.02% at 55,914, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index managed to post a gain of 0.82% at 18,265.

Moody’s slashes rating outlook on seven Adani companies Leading rating agency Moody's announced on Tuesday, November 26, that it has cut the outlook on the ratings of seven Adani Group entities to 'negative' from 'stable', citing the US indictment of Chairman Gautam Adani and others on alleged bribery charges. According to news agency Reuters, the reduced ratings outlook will likely lower the pots-to-power conglomerate's access to funding.

Moody's affirmed the ratings on all seven entities of the multinational conglomerate -- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, two limited, restricted groups of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd, Adani Transportation Restricted Group 1, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd and Adani International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd.

NTPC Green Energy launches JV with Maharashtra NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has incorporated a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) to develop, operate and maintain renewable energy parks in the state of Maharashtra, according to the BSE filing on Tuesday, November 26.

Ola S1 Z and Gig range launched in India Ola Electric has launched two new electric scooter ranges, the Ola S1 Z and Ola Gig, aimed at gig workers and urban commuters. Each range features two models designed to offer affordability and innovative battery technology.

Supreme Court on EVM tampering Dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the reintroduction of ballot paper voting in elections, the Supreme court on Tuesday remarked that what happens is, when people win, the election EVMs (electronic voting machine) are not tampered.

A plea filed by K A Paul, who said he is the president of an organisation which has rescued over three lakh orphans and 40 lakh widows, had sought several directions including a directive to the Election Commission to disqualify candidates for a minimum of five years if found guilty of distributing money, liquor or other material inducement to the voters during polls.

Next Maharashtra CM Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigned on Tuesday and was asked by the governor to serve as caretaker CM for the time being. Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis also reached the governor's office this morning to tender their resignation.

Despite the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance securing a decisive victory with 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the ruling coalition has yet to reach a consensus on who should be the next CM.

Israel strikes building in central Beirut Israel on Tuesday launched air strikes on building in central Beirut and issues new evacuation warnings ahead of expected vote on ceasefire deal.

Hong Kong LGBTQ rights Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday upheld earlier rulings that favored subsidized housing benefits and equal inheritance rights for same sex married couples. This landmark ruling reflects growing social acceptance of LGBTQ rights in the city.