From Nifty 50, Sensex closing higher to Eknath Shinde clearsing air on CM post to India's Gukesh Dommaraju defeating World Chess Champion Ding Liren, here are today's top stories.

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex close higher on rebound in Adani stocks; smallcaps outperform Indian benchmark indices experienced significant volatility in today's session, November 27, as a rebound in Adani Group stocks was offset by weak performances from index heavyweights, leading to wide fluctuations throughout the day. However, the indices managed to close the day with healthy gains. READ MORE

Chess Championship 2024: India's Gukesh D clinches first win against defending champion Ding Liren of China India's Gukesh Dommaraju on Wednesday registered his first win against defending champion Ding Liren in World Chess Championship in Singapore, as hie defeated him in third game to draw level on points. Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh drew with defending champion Ding Liren of China in second game. READ MORE

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's big remark amid suspense over Maharashtra CM, says told PM Modi and Amit Shah… Maharashtra: Amid speculation over who will become the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that he and his party will fully support the BJP leadership's decision on the next Maharashtra CM. READ MORE

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in 22-storey building in Dongri, gas cylinder explodes Mumbai News: At least three people were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a 22-story building in Mumbai after a cooking gas cylinder explosion in a flat, on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place on the 14th floor of Ansari Heights located on Nishan Pada Road in Dongri area around 1.30pm and was declared a level-3 fire at 4pm. READ MORE

Bangladesh to ban ISKCON? Petition filed in high court amid Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest Amid the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and clashes between security personnel and his followers, a petition has been filed in a Bangladesh High Court seeking a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Chinmoy Krishna Das, the leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested on Monday from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka by the police in Bangladesh. READ MORE

Sambhal violence: Uttar Pradesh Police release pictures of accused involved in stone pelting | Check Pics The Uttar Pradesh Police released photographs of accused in the stone pelting incident that took place in the Sambhal city of the state. Stone-pelting and clashes reportedly took place during a survey of a mosque in Sambhal on Sunday morning, police said. Three people died and around two dozen others, including policemen and senior officials, were injured in the incident. READ MORE

Devendra Fadnavis’ first reaction after ‘Eknath Shinde clears all doubts’ over Maharashtra CM post: ‘We will soon…’ Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has cleared all doubts about the Maharashtra CM post. He said, “We will soon sit together and make a decision." READ MORE