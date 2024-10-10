Top News on Oct 10: India bids adieu to Ratan Tata, TCS Q2 Results, Rafael Nadal announces retirement, and more

From India bidding adieu to Ratan Tata to TCS Q2 Results to Rafael Nadal announcing retirement, here are today's top stories. India bids adieu to Ratan Tata: A legend of integrity and global impact It was a hazy day in Mumbai as more than 100,000 people thronged the city’s National Centre for the Performing Arts to pay their respects to a departing titan of Indian business—Ratan Naval Tata. The man who energised a colossal but disparate group of companies into a global conglomerate, taking on business giants and powerful politicians alike, passed away late Wednesday at the age of 86. The exact cause of his death is not clear. READ MORE

TCS Q2 Result: Profit up 5%, operating margin slips; 5 key highlights from TCS earnings TCS Q2 result: India's IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday, October 10, reported a tepid 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the July-September (Q2) quarter as cautioous trends seen in the last few quarters continued. The company saw a decent rise of about 8 per cent in its revenue, while its operating margin contracted slightly on a YoY basis. READ MORE

Rafael Nadal retires: A look at his achievements in tennis as King of Clay hangs up his boot Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players in history, officially retired on October 10. Known for his fierce competitiveness and incredible work ethic, the Spanish tennis legend leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Born on June 3, 1986, in Mallorca, Spain, Nadal became a global icon, especially for his dominance on clay courts, earning him the nickname "King of Clay". READ MORE

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris overtakes Donald Trump among suburban voters as polls near Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has erased Republican rival Donald Trump's advantage in the vast middle of American society: suburban residents and middle-income households, an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. Since President Joe Biden ended his flagging reelection bid on July 21, Vice President Harris has pulled into the lead in both of these large demographic groups, reinvigorating Democrats' prospects in the Nov. 5 election, though the race remains exceptionally close. READ MORE

Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang ‘for her intense poetic prose’ South Korean author Han Kang was awarded the Nobel Prize on Thursday for “her intense poetic prose”. She is the first Asian woman to win the award and only the second South Korean national to be awarded the Nobel Prize — after late former President Kim Dae-jung. READ MORE