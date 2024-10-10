Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Top News on Oct 10: India bids adieu to Ratan Tata, TCS Q2 Results, Rafael Nadal announces retirement, and more

Top News on Oct 10: India bids adieu to Ratan Tata, TCS Q2 Results, Rafael Nadal announces retirement, and more

Livemint

  • From India bidding adieu to Ratan Tata to TCS Q2 Results to Rafael Nadal announcing retirement, here are today's top stories.

Women paying tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away at the age of 86.

From India bidding adieu to Ratan Tata to TCS Q2 Results to Rafael Nadal announcing retirement, here are today's top stories.

India bids adieu to Ratan Tata: A legend of integrity and global impact

It was a hazy day in Mumbai as more than 100,000 people thronged the city’s National Centre for the Performing Arts to pay their respects to a departing titan of Indian business—Ratan Naval Tata. The man who energised a colossal but disparate group of companies into a global conglomerate, taking on business giants and powerful politicians alike, passed away late Wednesday at the age of 86. The exact cause of his death is not clear. READ MORE

TCS Q2 Result: Profit up 5%, operating margin slips; 5 key highlights from TCS earnings

TCS Q2 result: India's IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday, October 10, reported a tepid 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit for the July-September (Q2) quarter as cautioous trends seen in the last few quarters continued. The company saw a decent rise of about 8 per cent in its revenue, while its operating margin contracted slightly on a YoY basis. READ MORE

Rafael Nadal retires: A look at his achievements in tennis as King of Clay hangs up his boot

Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players in history, officially retired on October 10. Known for his fierce competitiveness and incredible work ethic, the Spanish tennis legend leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Born on June 3, 1986, in Mallorca, Spain, Nadal became a global icon, especially for his dominance on clay courts, earning him the nickname "King of Clay". READ MORE

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris overtakes Donald Trump among suburban voters as polls near

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has erased Republican rival Donald Trump's advantage in the vast middle of American society: suburban residents and middle-income households, an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. Since President Joe Biden ended his flagging reelection bid on July 21, Vice President Harris has pulled into the lead in both of these large demographic groups, reinvigorating Democrats' prospects in the Nov. 5 election, though the race remains exceptionally close. READ MORE

Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang ‘for her intense poetic prose’

South Korean author Han Kang was awarded the Nobel Prize on Thursday for “her intense poetic prose". She is the first Asian woman to win the award and only the second South Korean national to be awarded the Nobel Prize — after late former President Kim Dae-jung. READ MORE

IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Updates: Net profit jumps 36.2% on year to 387.75 crore, NII grows 52% YoY

IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on Thursday reported an 36.2% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fiscal's second quarter ended September (Q2FY25) to 387.75 crore. The company had reported a profit of 284.73 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit was up 1.1% from 383.69 crore in Q1FY25. READ MORE

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.