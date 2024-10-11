After the death of Ratan Tata, Noel Tata succeeded him as the head of Tata Trusts, a collective of charities that indirectly controls the $165 billion business empire spread across 100 countries.

1. Noel Tata appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts Noel Tata has been chosen to succeed Ratan Naval Tata as Chairman of the Tata Trusts, the philanthropic entities that own the holding company of the Tata Group companies.

Noel is known for his relatively low-profile leadership style, a stark contrast to predecessor's more public-facing role. Though being on the board of several Tata Group firms, Noel has remained out of the limelight and instead focused on operations.

2. India's Industrial output declines India's industrial production contracted for the first time in almost two years in August. The index of industrial production declined 0.1% from a year earlier after growing 4.7% in July, the Ministry of Statistics said Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a 1% increase.

The decline in industrial output was impacted by a sharp base effect across sectors, compounded by excessive rainfall in several regions.

3. India closely monitoring situation in crisis-hit Lebanon India said on Friday that it is closely monitoring the situation in crisis-hit Lebanon after two United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in the country's south were injured in an Israeli attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Friday, saying, “We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. We continue to monitor the situation closely."

4. SEBI puts Trafiksol IPO listing on hold In an usual move, the markets regulator on Friday ordered theBombay Stock Exchange to not proceed with the listing shares of the company Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd till Sebi completes its investigation into the case. BSE had already postponed the listing of Trafiksol shares on September 17 after it was informed about the investor complaints with Sebi.

5. Canada's Justin Trudeau meets PM Modi in Laos Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke to him about the "work that we need to do" at a summit in Laos. Both leaders reportedly met on the sidelines of the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) Summit in Vientiane, Laos on Thursday.

6. Mahadev online betting app accused Sourabh Chandrakar arrested Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the main promoters of the Mahadev online betting app, was recently arrested in Dubai following an Interpol Red Corner notice issued at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Until a few years back, Sourabh Chandrakar used to run a juice shop called 'Juice Factory' with his brother in Bhillai town, Durg district, Chhattisgarh, while his business partner, Ravi Uppal, is an engineering graduate.

7. Nobel Peace Prize 2024: What is Nihon Hidankyo? Nobel Peace Prize 2024: Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo was bestowed with the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize 2024. Announcing the award on Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said, “...it wishes to honour all atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki..."

From its work to significance – Tap here to read more about Nihon Hidankyo, or Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations.

8. Air India Express flight mid-air emergency An Air India Express flight, carrying 140 passengers from Tirchy to Sharjah, landed safely after facing a mid-air emergency on Friday. According to reports, the flight experienced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure) and was "rounding in air space to decrease the fuel".