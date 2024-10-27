Top News on Oct 27: M-Cap of 9 firms drop, Harris edges ahead of Trump, Modi cautions against digital arrest fraud, more

  • Top Stories on Oct 27: M-cap of nine of top 10 most valued firms in India dropped by 2.09 lakh crore. In US, Kamala Harris regained a slight lead over Donald Trump. Over 50 flights received bomb threats, while ISRO announced new timelines for major space missions, including Chandrayaan-4.

Published27 Oct 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Top Stories on Oct 27: The market capitalisation of nine of the top ten most valued firms in India dropped by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh crore amid persistent selling and lacklustre quarterly earnings. In the US, Vice President Kamala Harris regained a slight lead over Donald Trump, indicating a closely contested 2024 election.
Top Stories on Oct 27: The market capitalisation of nine of the top ten most valued firms in India dropped by ₹2.09 lakh crore amid persistent selling and lacklustre quarterly earnings. In the US, Vice President Kamala Harris regained a slight lead over Donald Trump, indicating a closely contested 2024 election.

Top Stories on Oct 27: The market capitalisation of nine of the top ten most valued firms in India dropped by 2.09 lakh crore amid persistent selling and lacklustre quarterly earnings. In the US, Vice President Kamala Harris regained a slight lead over Donald Trump, indicating a closely contested 2024 election. Additionally, over 50 flights received bomb threats, prompting heightened security measures, while ISRO announced new timelines for major space missions, including Chandrayaan-4.

Mcap of 9 of top 10 most valued firms erode by 2 lakh crore

As the benchmark equity indices continued their losing streak for the fourth consecutive week, nine of the top ten most-valued firms lost a whopping 2,09,952.26 crore. Dull quarterly earnings and persistent FII selling added to the woes of investors worried about the bearish stock market. Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries Limited were the worst-affected large-cap stocks in terms of market capitalisation.  READ HERE

US Elections: Kamala Harris regains slight lead over Donald Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris regained a slight lead over former President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally in the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll. However, the report suggested that the race is close enough to leave the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election to the Electoral College. "Turnout is key," it added. The new poll gauged "vote preferences among likely voters". READ HERE

Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Suzlon Energy, L&T to declare earnings next week

The second quarter earnings season has begun, with up to 392 companies expected to announce their results this week. Notable names include Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Suzlon Energy, L&T, Dabur India, Adani Ports, Cipla, and Sun Pharma, among others. READ HERE

PM Modi cautions against ‘digital arrest fraud’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people from every class and age group fall victim to “Digital Arrest”. He added, “It is very important for you to understand this and it is equally important for others to understand it as well.” READ HERE

Upcoming IPOs: No new issues, 8 listings scheduled ahead of Diwali

The primary market will pause with no new IPOs launching next week. However, as many as eight listings, including Waaree Energies, Deepak Builders, and Godavari Biorefineries, are set to energize the market during Diwali week. According to sources, NTPC Green Energy, Acme Solar, Mobikwik, Sagility India, Zinka Logistics, and Niva Bupa are among those gearing up to go public. READ HERE

ISRO Chief S Somanath reveals new dates for space missions

The Indian Space Research Organisation's Chairman, S Somanath, shared new timelines for major upcoming space missions, including Chandrayaan 4, Gaganyaan, and a joint moon-landing mission with Japan's JAXA. SRO's Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be carried out in 2028, whereas its fifth edition, a joint collaboration with Japan, is expected after 2028 and will feature a significantly heavier rover. READ HERE

'Absolute chaos’ at Diljit Dosanjh concert

Free water bottles for ‘single’ attendees, over 50,000 attendees-Diljit Dosanjh's first concert of his tour in Delhi had it all. The Punjabi singer's electrifying performance was overshadowed by what attendees described as “terrible arrangements,” with several users posting their frustrations on social media. READ HERE

Ratan Tata started to have second thoughts about Cyrus Mistry

Ratan Tata started to have second thoughts about Cyrus Mistry's 'suitability' by the end of the first year of his apprenticeship under him to give insights and hands-on experience on how to run the group, reported PTI quoting a new book on the life of Ratan Tata. READ HERE

Bengaluru-Ayodhya Akasa flight among 50 airlines get bomb threat today

On Sunday, over 50 flights from Indian airlines received bomb threats, prompting heightened security at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. Akasa Airlines' flight with 173 passengers landed safely and underwent thorough checks. READ HERE

Benjamin Netanyahu lauds ’precise, powerful’ attack on Iran

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised Israel's air strikes on Iran, while Iran mourned four soldiers killed. Tehran claims the attacks caused limited damage, marking Israel's first open assault on Iran since the 1980s. The UN Security Council will meet to discuss the strikes and their implications. READ HERE

 

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Top News on Oct 27: M-Cap of 9 firms drop, Harris edges ahead of Trump, Modi cautions against digital arrest fraud, more

