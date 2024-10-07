Top news on 7 October: A series of events that took place on Monday, right from politics to business

Top news on 7 October: A series of events that took place on Monday right from politics to business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold surges by ₹ 250, reaching a new record high; What’s driving the rally? Gold prices rose by ₹250, reaching a new all-time high of ₹78,700 per 10 grams on Monday, driven by steady demand from jewelers and strong performance in international markets. In comparison, the precious metal closed at ₹78,450 per 10 grams last Friday.

In contrast, silver saw a decline of ₹200, falling to ₹94,000 per kg from ₹94,200 per kg on Friday, as reported by the All India Sarafa Association. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero Motors withdraws DRHP for ₹ 900 crore IPO Hero Motors, an auto components manufacturer led by Pankaj Munjal, who is a first cousin of Hero MotoCorp's chairman Pawan Munjal, has withdrawn its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with the capital markets regulator SEBI.

In August this year, Hero Motors had submitted IPO documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a ₹900 crore public offering. Read More

Kolkata doctor case: CBI charges accused Sanjay Roy with ’murder, rape’ in chargesheet; excludes ’gang rape’ Kolkata doctor case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case, including murder and rape charges against Sanjay Roy, but excluding gang rape allegations related to the incident, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, CBI sources said on October 7. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maldives President Muizzu thanks India’s ‘generosity’ after meeting PM Modi: Latest updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has always played the role of a first responder for the Maldives.

Maldives President Muizzu is on a five-day India visit and was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today. PM Modi and Muizzu also virtually inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo Airport in the Maldives. Read More

Sensex crashes 1,100 points from Monday’s high; what weighs on the Indian stock market? The Indian stock market experienced notable volatility on Monday, October 7, with the benchmark Sensex plunging 1,088 points from its intraday high amid a broad-based selloff. The Sensex opened at 81,926.99 against its previous close of 81,688.45 and rose nearly 450 points to 82,137.77. The index, however, erased all gains and finally ended 638 points, or 0.78 per cent, lower at 81,050. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan blast video: 3 foreign nationals killed, 17 injured in explosion near Karachi airport At least three foreign nationals died while 17 others sustained injuries in a huge explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, reported Pakistan's Geo News.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene. The site was cordoned off due to a heavy military deployment. Read More

Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna to become richest female musician in the world, her net worth is now… Pop musician Taylor Swift has officially become the ‘richest female musician’ in the world — dethroning Rihanna in the process. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nobel Prize in Medicine for 2024 awarded to Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun for discovery of microRNA The Nobel Prize in Medicine for 2024 was awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun from the US for their discovery of microRNA, and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

"The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet has decided to award the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun “for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation," the award-giving body said. Read More

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}