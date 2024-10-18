Top News on October 18: Gold tops $2,700-mark, Q2 results, Maharashtra elections and more

Gold surpassed $2,700 for the first time, while Nifty 50 and Sensex ended a three-day decline. AAP leader Satyendar Jain was released on bail after two years, and efforts for a seat-sharing agreement continued ahead of Maharashtra elections. Jio Financial Services released Q2 results.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Top News on October 18: Gold tops $2,700-mark, Q2 results, Maharashtra elections and more
Top News on October 18: Gold tops $2,700-mark, Q2 results, Maharashtra elections and more(REUTERS)

Gold raced past the $2,700 mark for the first time on Friday while Nifty 50, and Sensex snapped a three-day losing streak. Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain exited Tihar Jail on bail after two years and members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance made efforts to iron out a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Several leading companies including Jio Financial Services released second quarter results on Friday. Meanwhile on the international front, the multipronged Israel war continued this week while Donald Trump and Kamala Harris made last-ditch attempts to woo US voters.

Gold tops $2,700-mark
Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,709.81 per ounce by 1145 GMT, having hit an all-time high of $2,714.00 earlier in the session. Bullion has gained over 2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,725.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain exits Tihar
Former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain walked out of the Tihar Jail on Friday evening after getting bail a money laundering case. He was welcomed by senior party leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. Hundreds of AAP workers gathered outside the Tihar Jail to celebrate the release of the former health minister.

Jio Financial Q2 results
Jio Financial Services Ltd reported a marginal 3% rise in net profit to 689 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024. Data released on Friday indicated that the company had earned a consolidated net profit at 668 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income increased to 694 crore as against 608 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total expenses doubled to 146 crore as against 71 crore in the same period in the previous year.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 09:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop News on October 18: Gold tops $2,700-mark, Q2 results, Maharashtra elections and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.