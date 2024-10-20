Top News on October 20: Delhi school blast, Diwali trading muhurat, BJP’s list for Maharashtra polls, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,700 crore in his home constituency of Varanasi on Sunday while the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. The NSE and BSE have announced their Diwali trading muhurat amid hectic preparations for the festive season. Delhi was placed on a high alert on Sunday after an early morning blast rocked the Rohini area. Aroun 24 flights run by several key Indian airlines were disrupted on Sunday amid a fresh spate of hoax bomb threats.

Diwali Trading Muhurat

The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will hold its annual Diwali Muhurat trading session on November 1 between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm — celebrating the start of the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2081.

Airline Bomb Threats

Six flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India received bomb threats on Sunday amid a spate of hoaxes. The latest incident bring the tally up to more than 90 flights that have received bomb threats in the past few days.

Delhi Rohini Blast

A CRPF school in the Rohini area of Delhi was rocked by a loud explosion early on Sunday morning — triggering widespread security concerns. Officials from the National Investigation Agency and the National Disaster Relief Force as well as National Security Guard commandoes remain at the site. Officials said nobody had been injured in the blast but noted damage to the walls of the schools and some shops and a car nearby.

PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for 23 development projects worth ₹6,700 crore on Sunday. The PM also made the announcements from Sports Complex, Sigra, in his parliamentary constituency. The inaugural event came hours after the PM inaugurated RJ Sankara eye hospital in the city being run by the Kanchi Math.