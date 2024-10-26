Top News on October 26: Q2 results, Maharashtra candidate lists, Israeli attacks against Iran and more

ICICI and IDFC First banks announced Q2 results, while Maharashtra political parties revealed candidate lists for Assembly polls. Tensions rise in the Middle East with Israeli bombings in Iran. Delhi's air pollution crisis is critical, and New Zealand defeated India by 113 runs for a series lead.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 08:03 PM IST
An Israeli Apache attack helicopter fires a missile towards southern Lebanon
An Israeli Apache attack helicopter fires a missile towards southern Lebanon(REUTERS)

Several leading companies — including ICICI and IDFC First banks — released their second quarter results on Saturday while political parties in Maharashtra shared their candidate lists for the upcoming Assembly polls. Threat of a wider conflict continues to loom over the middle East with Israel bombing numerous military sites in Iran early on Saturday.  Delhi continues to battle air pollution with minister Gopal Rai insisting that the ‘next 15 days are crucial’ for the city. Meanwhile New Zealand thrashed India by 113 runs in Pune to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series — their first-ever series win on Indian soil.

Q2 Results
Yes Bank reported a 147% jump in its consolidated net profit to 566.59 crore for the September 2024 quarter — helped mainly by a reduction in provisioning. The core net interest income increased 14.3% to 2,200 crore for the reporting quarter on the back of a 12.4% growth in overall advances and the net interest margin inching up to 2.4%. The non-interest income grew 16.3% to 1,407 crore during the quarter. The overall deposits came at 18%, bucking an industry-wide trend of it falling short of credit growth.

ICICI Bank reported an 18.8% jump in its consolidated profit after tax to 12,948 crore compared to the year-ago period. The second largest private sector lender in the country saw its net profit rise 14.5% to 11,746 crore on a standalone basis. The total standalone income increased to 47,714 crore during the quarter under review against 40,697 crore in the same quarter last year.

Maharashtra Elections
The BJP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) both released the names of 22 candidates each for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. Voting will be held in a single phase on November 20 with counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled to take place three days later on November 23.

India-New Zealand Tests
New Zealand handed India its first home test series loss since 2012 on Saturday with a 113-run win in the second match. The Black Caps bowled out India for 245 in their chase of 359 on day three in Pune to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Until today a visiting team from New Zealand had never won a Test series in India — dating all the way back to their first trip in 1955.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop News on October 26: Q2 results, Maharashtra candidate lists, Israeli attacks against Iran and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.