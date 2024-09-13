Over 300 stocks reached 52-week highs despite the Sensex and Nifty 50 closing lower due to profit booking. The government announced Port Blair's renaming to Sri Vijaya Puram, while RBI cancelled registration for four NBFCs and TCS employees received tax notices for TDS discrepancies.

Kejriwal walks out of TiharDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exited Tihar jail on bail amid widespread exultation on Friday evening. The AAP supremo held a roadshow from the Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after his release. He said the country was going through a critical phase as some "anti-national forces" are trying to weaken it.

Foreign exchange reserves have risen by $5.248 billion to hit a new record high of $689.235 billion on September 6. Data collected from the Reserve Bank of India website on Friday also showed a $129 million increase in gold reserves to $61.988 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose $9 million to $4.631 billion.

Port Blair RenamedThe government on Friday decided to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram. Home Minister Amit Shah said the name also symbolises the victory achieved in the country's freedom struggle and the unique role played by the Andaman & Nicobar islands.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO RowSeveral potential investors failed to receive UPI mandates after applying for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO on Friday. Some users also complained on social media that their had seen the amount get blocked but no corresponding updates on the phone banking app.

Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch issued a joint statement with her husband after Congress leader Pawan Khera flagged a potential conflict of interest. Buch dubbed the claims 'baseless' and insisted that she had recused herself from cases involving prominent companies including Mahindra Group, ICICI Group, and Pidilite Industries, which have a significant presence in the stock exchanges.

“Madhabi has complied with all the disclosure and recusal guidelines of Sebi, and in fact, maintained a proactive continuing recusal list with Sebi over and above the requirements under the guidelines," they said in the statement.

Over 300 stocks hit 52-week highSensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the red on Friday even as 327 stocks — including Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv and JSW Steel — hit fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with mild losses on Friday due to profit booking following a steep rise of almost 2 per cent in the previous session.

Several Tata Consultancy Services employees have reportedly received income tax notices about discrepancies in their TDS. The missives flagged discrepancies between the TDS credit in their Form 26AS and the amount they claimed while filing their income tax returns. The company has told workers the tax department would reprocess their ITRs to resolve the issue.