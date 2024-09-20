Top News on Sept 20: Investors earn ₹6 lakh crore after stock market surges, Tirupati laddu row takes new turn, more

More than 250 stocks hit their one-year high on the Bombay Stock Exchange as the index breached the 84,000-mark for first time on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at the Congress while launching a scheme in poll-bound Maharashtra. The Tirupati laddu adulteration row continued to gain momentum with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dubbing the allegations ‘atrocious’. The Supreme Court YouTube channel was temporarily taken down after being hacked.

Over 250 stocks hit one-year highs on BSE

The BSE Sensex breached the historic 84,000-mark for first time on Friday before settling for the day 1,359.51 points higher. More than 250 stocks — including ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and JSW Steel, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade.

PM Modi slams Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack against the Congress on Friday in poll-bound Maharashtra. He accused the Opposition party of deliberately stopping the Schedule Caste, the Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities from moving forward. Modi also blamed the other party for pushing farmers into misery.

Supreme Court YouTube channel hacked

The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was taken down on Friday afternoon after it began flashing cryptocurrency videos. The channel had begun showing clips promoting a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs in the middle of court proceedings.

Tirupati laddu row

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy countered allegations of ghee adulteration at the Tirupati temple on Friday amid an escalating political row. The development came even as Union Ministers JP Nadda and Pralhad Joshi sought an investigation into the matter. The YSRCP also moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a probe into the claims made by the ruling party.

Sebi curbs on Axis Capital

Axis Bank issued a clarification on Friday following temporary restrictions placed on its subsidy. The Securities and Exchange Board of India had restrained Axis Capital Ltd from taking up new assignments as a debt merchant banker till further orders. The company however insisted that the development would not impact regular business operations.