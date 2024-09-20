Top News on Sept 20: Investors earn ₹6 lakh crore after stock market surges, Tirupati laddu row takes new turn, more

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy defended against ghee adulteration allegations at Tirupati temple, while Union Ministers called for an investigation. Meanwhile, Axis Bank clarified restrictions on its subsidiary, and PM Modi criticized Congress during a scheme launch in Maharashtra.

Published20 Sep 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Wardha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Wardha(PTI)

More than 250 stocks hit their one-year high on the Bombay Stock Exchange as the index breached the 84,000-mark for first time on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at the Congress while launching a scheme in poll-bound Maharashtra. The Tirupati laddu adulteration row continued to gain momentum with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dubbing the allegations ‘atrocious’. The Supreme Court YouTube channel was temporarily taken down after being hacked. 

Over 250 stocks hit one-year highs on BSE
The BSE Sensex breached the historic 84,000-mark for first time on Friday before settling for the day 1,359.51 points higher. More than 250 stocks — including ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and JSW Steel, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade.  

Also Read | Over 250 stocks hit one-year highs on BSE; investors earn ₹6 lakh crore in a day

PM Modi slams Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack against the Congress on Friday in poll-bound Maharashtra. He accused the Opposition party of deliberately stopping the Schedule Caste, the Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities from moving forward. Modi also blamed the other party for pushing farmers into misery.

Also Read | Cong neglected SC, ST communities; pushed farmers into misery: PM Modi

Supreme Court YouTube channel hacked
The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was taken down on Friday afternoon after it began flashing cryptocurrency videos. The channel had begun showing clips promoting a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs in the middle of court proceedings.

Also Read | Supreme Court’s YouTube channel taken down after hacking: ‘Services will be…’

Tirupati laddu row
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy countered allegations of ghee adulteration at the Tirupati temple on Friday amid an escalating political row. The development came even as Union Ministers JP Nadda and Pralhad Joshi sought an investigation into the matter. The YSRCP also moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a probe into the claims made by the ruling party. 

Sebi curbs on Axis Capital
Axis Bank issued a clarification on Friday following temporary restrictions placed on its subsidy. The Securities and Exchange Board of India had restrained Axis Capital Ltd from taking up new assignments as a debt merchant banker till further orders. The company however insisted that the development would not impact regular business operations.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop News on Sept 20: Investors earn ₹6 lakh crore after stock market surges, Tirupati laddu row takes new turn, more

