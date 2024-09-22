Top News on Sept 22: 11 IPOs to launch next week, Coldplay tickets fly off shelves, Vodafone-Samsung contract, and more

Top News on September 22: India's primary market remains strong with 11 IPOs launching next week, including two mainboard issues expected to raise ₹482 crore. The BSE benchmark hit a record high of 84,544.31, gaining 1,359.51 points, as the market cap of six major firms rose by ₹1.97 lakh crore, showcasing robust investor confidence. Additionally, Vodafone Idea has awarded $3.6 billion in contracts to Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for network equipment over the next three years, indicating significant investment in infrastructure.

IPO flurry to continue with 11 new public issues India's primary market boom shows no signs of slowing down, with 11 IPOs scheduled for launch next week. These include two in the mainboard segment and eight in the SME segment. The mainboard issues consist of Manba Finance and KRN Heat Exchanger, which together are expected to raise approximately ₹482 crore.

Market cap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹ 1.97 lakh crore On Friday, the BSE benchmark skyrocketed by 1,359.51 points or 1.63 per cent to close at a record high of 84,544.31. During intraday trading, it spiked by 1,509.66 points or 1.81 per cent, reaching a lifetime high of 84,694.46.

Vodafone Idea hands $3.6 bn contracts to Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung Vodafone Idea will spend $3.6 billion (about ₹30,000 crore) on network equipment over next three years, the contracts for which have been given out to Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung, India's No 3 carrier said on Sunday.

Arkade Developers IPO Arkade Developers shares are experiencing high demand in the unlisted market. The grey market premium (GMP) for Arkade Developers' IPO today is ₹63 per share, indicating that the shares are trading ₹63 above their issue price in the grey market.

India pledges $2 million for solar projects at Quad Summit 2024 From launching Quad Cancer Moonshot, to India announcing Quad scholarships for students from the Indo Pacific region, the Quad Summit 2024 witnessed a host of commitments by the partner countries.

BookMyShow crashes as Coldplay concert tickets for India BookMyshow 'server crashed' on Sunday minutes after tickets sell for Coldplay India concert start. Frustrated fans, who have been waiting to get access to tickets, reacted saying 'This is not fair!!!!', 'why on earth…'.