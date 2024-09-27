Top news on Sept 27: Sensex ends at record high, Swiggy IPO, FIR against Siddaramaiah, more

On September 27, a series of events are set to take place right from Markets to business and politics.

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end off record highs; IT, metals shine After reaching new record highs in early trading today, the domestic benchmark indices couldn't sustain the rally towards the end of the session, as profit booking by investors at higher levels led both indices to close with minor drops.

The Nifty 50 rose by 0.23%, reaching a fresh all-time high of 26,277 during the trade before closing with a 0.14% drop at 26,199. Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex hit a new peak of 85,978, climbing 0.16%. It ended the session at 85,615, a 0.30% fall from its previous close but stayed above the 85,000 mark for the third consecutive session. Read More

Swiggy IPO: Top 10 things to know about the public offering India’s leading food delivery startup Swiggy is set to make a splash on the stock market with its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). As the company continues to expand its footprint in the quick commerce and food delivery sectors, investors are keen to see how Swiggy will navigate its growth story amid rising competition and increasing operational challenges. Read More

Sebi cuts down timeline for debt securities from T+6 to T+3 The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cut down on the timeline for listing of debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) to T+3 working days from the current T+6 redeemable working days. Initially, it will be introduced as an option to issuers for a period of one year and later on a permanent basis. Read more

MUDA case: Lokayukta police register FIR against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, wife, others Lokayukta police on Friday, September 27, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, official sources have said. The development comes two days after a Special Court in Bengaluru ordered a Lokayukta police investigation against Siddaramaiah and others in the MUDA case. Read more

Tirupati laddu controversy: Ex-CM Jagan Reddy cancels temple visit, says he was denied permission Tirupati laddu controversy: Amid the “animal fat” in Tirupati laddu row that has rocked Andhra Pradesh, ex-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his visit to the Tirupati temple, saying that he was denied permission. The Andhra Pradesh Police had enforced Section 30 of the Police Act in Tirupati district on Thursday ahead of Jagan Reddy's visit to Tirumala temple. The orders will remain effective until October 24, spanning almost an entire month, Bhaskar English News reported. Read More

India climbs 42 spots in Global Innovation Index over 9 years, ranks 39th India has ascended 42 positions in the Global Innovation Index (GII) since 2015 and now ranks 39th out of 133 economies evaluated. The latest GII report, released on Thursday, September 27, showed India's remarkable progress in fostering an innovative ecosystem, reportedANI. Read more