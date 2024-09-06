Top News on Sept 6: BJP releases manifesto for J&K, Congress charges on SEBI’s Madhabi Buch, more

  • From the BJP's release of the party manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election to RBI's maintaining the status quo on policy rates, SC's refusal, and Congress's accusation of SEBI chief Madhabi Buch of corruption, here are the top news stories of the day.

Updated6 Sep 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Mumbai: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.
Mumbai: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.(PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party released the party manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra 2024 - Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election’ in Jammu on 6 September. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain the status quo on policy well into late FY25. Congress accuses SEBI chief Madhabi Buch of corruption. The parents of the Kolkata rape-murder victim insisted on Friday that they had been forced to deny bribery allegations on camera.

Here are the top stories:

Congress accuses SEBI chief of corruption

Opposition Congress has accused the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch of “out and out corruption," claiming that she received rental income from an entity affiliated with Wockhdart that was placed under probe for various cases, including that of insider trading.

Also Read | Wockhardt stock plunges 5% following Congress’ allegations

RBI to maintain status quo on policy rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to remain one of the divergent Central Banks, and likely to maintain status quo on policy well into late FY25. The real growth outlook for FY25 remains fair at 7.0% y/y, with the economy set to recover from a slightly weak Q1 at 6.7% growth.

Also Read | India’s slow growth data leaves RBI’s economic goal unchanged, says Governor Das

Godfrey Phillips India to consider bonus share issue

The Indian Marlboro cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Limited announced that the company's Board of Directors will meet on September 20 to discuss and consider a bonus issue of shares, according to the company's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Friday, September 6. Godfrey Phillips India is likely to issue bonus shares at a ratio of 2:1, which is two new fully paid-up equity shares of 2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of 2 each to the company's shareholders.

SC refuses to stay Adani Goodhomes’ resolution plan

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the resolution plan of Adani Goodhomes, a subsidiary of Adani Infrastructure and Developers, to acquire the insolvent real estate company Radius Estates. The bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar, issued a notice to Adani Goodhomes and other parties, including the dissenting creditor Beacon Trusteeship, which challenged the plan in the Supreme Court after it was upheld by the NCLAT. Beacon Trusteeship claimed the plan imposed an around 93% haircut on its claims.

Also Read | Adani to construct ₹83,947 crore semiconductor plant with Israeli firm

BJP releases manifesto for J&K

The BJP's manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir was unveiled by senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 6 September. In the ‘Sankalp Patra 2024', the BJP made 25 promises including 18,000 per year to the senior most woman, 2 free LPG cylinders every year, 5 lakh employment opportunities, tablets/laptops to students studying in higher secondary classes in remote areas and more.

Also Read | J-K polls: EC issues notification for 40 seats voting in phase 3 on October 1

Kolkata rape victim's kin counters TMC

The parents of the Kolkata rape-murder victim insisted on Friday that they had been forced to deny bribery allegations on camera. The remarks came after the ruling Trinamool Congress released a video where they could be heard saying that the Kolkata Police Department had not offered them any money. While, the ruling party has refuted allegations of a police cover-up and highlighted the video of the parents insisting that they had not been offered any money.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Top News on Sept 6: BJP releases manifesto for J&K, Congress charges on SEBI's Madhabi Buch, more

