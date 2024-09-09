Top news on Sept 9: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on September 9 in the markets, political, financial and general spheres. We take a look.

Stocks at record high: HUL, Dabur, DMart... over 250 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE in stock market today As many as 266 stocks, including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur, DMart, Divi's Labs, Godrej Consumer Products, Pidilite Industries and Shriram Finance, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, September 9.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals, JK Cement, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Suven Pharmaceuticals were also among the stocks that hit their one-year highs on the BSE. Read More

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO fully subscribed on day 1 Bajaj Housing Finance initial public offerings (IPO) was fully subscribed with four hours of opening on its first day of bidding on September 9. The issue was oversubscribed 2.02 times by the end of the first day of bidding, as per data available on stock exchanges.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category saw a subscription of 4.35 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 1.51 times. According to BSE data, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received bids for 19 crore shares compared to the 17.75 crore shares available. Read More

Kolkata rape-murder case: SC asks CBI to file fresh status report The Supreme Court resumed the hearing in the matter related to the trainee postgraduate doctor who was found raped and murdered on August 9 morning. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed the CBI to submit a fresh status report on probe by September 17, the next hearing day. Read more

Automakers will have to add EV models as markets are competitive: Gadkari Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said automakers that are not manufacturing electric vehicles will pay the price and will be forced to make the shift due to the competitive nature of the market.

"Presently, they (fossil fuel-based automakers) have got good sales… but they don't want to change… But they will face the cost," Gadkari said at a convention for automotive component makers in the national capital on Monday. Read more

GST on Cancer drugs reduced to 5%, no GST on funds given to Central or State university One of the primary topics on the agenda is the potential reduction of GST rates on life and health insurance premiums. Currently set at 18%, a rate cut could significantly lower insurance costs for policyholders. The Council is expected to review a report from the fitment committee on the GST levied on life, health, and reinsurance premiums, along with its revenue implications. Read more

iPhone 16 Pro price leaked ahead of launch today. All you need to know Apple's flagship iPhone 16 series is all set to make its debut today at the company's 'It's Glowtime' event at 10:30 pm (India time) today. Just like every year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones this year: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Rumours suggest that Apple is likely to offer a major upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro this year, with the introduction of a 5x optical zoom telephoto camera (compared to last year's 3x zoom). Reads More

Elon Musk to become world’s first trillionaire by 2027, THIS Indian billionaire to follow suit Tesla founder and social media 'X' Chief Executive Elon Musk is on the way to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2027, Hindustan Times quoted an Informa Connect Academy report as saying, adding LTH has been growing at an average annual rate of 110%.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Tesla's founder is currently the world's richest person, with a net worth of $237 billion. Read more

IMD predicts ’extremely heavy rainfall in next 24 hours’ across Odisha and Chhattisgarh The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall on Monday, September 9, in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and East Rajasthan.