Top News: Saraswati Saree Depot IPO; Sensex, Nifty 50 gain; assembly elections schedule; Kolkata doctor rape case; more

In today's Top News@7, we have Saraswati Saree Depot IPO, Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections schedule, Kolkata doctor rape case updates, Mpox news and cash-strapped SpiceJet's legal battle.

1. Saraswati Saree Depot IPO Saraswati Saree Depot IPO share allotment will be finalised Friday, August 16. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Saraswati Saree IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 107.52 times, as per BSE data.

2. Stock market today Stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, gained almost 2 per cent each on Friday, August 16, with the Nifty 50 reclaiming the 24,500 mark and the Sensex surpassing the 80,500 mark.

The gains in the market were broad-based as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also moved higher by 2 per cent. The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹451.5 lakh crore from ₹444.3 lakh crore, making investors richer by over ₹7 lakh crore in a single session.

3. Assembly Elections 2024 The Election Commission announced the full schedule of elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, August 16. The Haryana Assembly elections will be held in single phase on October 1. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be held three phases – on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared for both the assembly elections on October 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced.

4. Kolkata doctor rape case updates A. In a video message, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra busted four ‘fake news’ related to the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. Tap to read details here

B. A Junior Doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital put forth the demands of the protesting doctors. She said, Our primary demand is the arrest of the culprits with proper evidence with an official press release confirming the same from the CBI." Among other demands were a written apology and order of resignation of higher RG Kar authorities.

"We previously stated that no amount of compensation can be made for a life lost. However, her parents should be provided with lifelong support and adequate financial compensation by the government and it should be announced immediately," she said.

5. Mpox risk in India The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been conducting a serosurvey since last year to determine the exposure to mpox among India’s high-risk population, according to a scientist aware of the matter, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a global public emergency on Wednesday.

The ICMR already has an ongoing sentinel surveillance at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory to pick up mpox cases, the scientist said. The serosurvey, which requires testing blood samples for the presence of antibodies, has been undertaken to understand any past infections, and there are hardly any positive cases from these, the scientist said.

6. Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus calls PM Modi On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Mohammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh.

PM Modi posted on X, "He said: “Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh.”

7. Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moved the Delhi High Court to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to make a decision on his request to cancel the Indian citizenship of Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The High Court is expected to hear the plea next week. The petition was submitted by lawyer Satya Sabharwal.