Top news between May 5 and May 11:

'Here I am': Arvind Kejriwal exits Tihar jail after SC grants interim bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail on Friday after spending 50 days behind bars following the Supreme Court's order granting him interim bail in a money-laundering case related to the now-repealed Delhi excise policy. Read more

Tata Motors Q4 Results: Net profit jumps over 3-folds on robust demand

Tata Motors announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), reporting a surge of 222 per cent to ₹17,407.2 crore, compared to ₹5,400 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's most valuable carmaker beat D-Street estimates as it reported a more than three-fold increase in net profit driven by a tax credit surge and strong performance across all its auto businesses. Read more

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work

Air India Express has sacked around 25 employees after they did not report to work on Wednesday, May 8. The abrupt mass sick leave at the last minute resulted in severe disruption to AI Express' network, with more than 90 flights being cancelled. Read more

RBI lifts restrictions on adding customers on Bank of Baroda's mobile app

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday lifted restrictions imposed on Bank of Baroda (BoB) in October last year, allowing the public sector lender to onboard customers to its mobile banking app, bob World. Read more

Indian military exits from Maldives at President Mohamed Muizzu's request

India has exited its military from Maldives after a demand by President Mohamed Muizzu who is more focused on strengthening ties with China. Indian troops, accompanied by two helicopters and an aircraft, were involved in marine surveillance, search-and-rescue, and medical evacuation operations on the islands. Read more

ICMR issues dietary guidelines for Indians, says 'avoid' protein supplements

The Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), which is part of the Indian Council of Medical Research, has called for avoiding protein supplements for building body mass, reported news agency PTI. Read more

‘Productive talks, strong ties, vibrant culture...’ Maldives Foreign Minister in India for bilateral visit

Moosa Zameer, the Foreign Minister of the Maldives, begins his official visit to India today. Zameer arrived on May 8 and said he “looks forward to productive discussions and experiencing the vibrant culture of India," ANI reported. Read more

Tesla lays off over 16,000 employees; many face H-1B visa deadline: 'Feels like a bad dream’

Elon Musk's Tesla reportedly laid off nearly 16,000 employees, amounting to more than 10 per cent of its global workforce. The layoff has affected many Indian and Chinese employees who are now grappling with the tight H-1B visa deadline. Read more

'Fight tooth and nail': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to fight alone after US warns to curb weapons

Israel has refused to bow down to the US's warning of withholding more weapons if Israel launched an assault on Rafah city amid the prolonged war in Gaza. On Thursday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in a punchy clip on the X platform, said, "If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone" and “fight tooth and nail". Read more

Sam Pitroda steps down as IOC Chairman amid row over ‘Chinese, African’ remark

Sam Pitroda on Wednesday stepped down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) as a political row erupted over his racist remarks. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Sam Pitroda has resigned “of his own accord" and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted his decision. Read more

