Top news this week: Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, electoral bonds donation to BJP, Tata's semiconductor plant and more
Top news this week: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, electoral bonds donation updates, Tata's semiconductor plant in Assam, Zomato's ‘Pure-veg’ row and more
Top news of the week: This week witnessed significant developments, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, electoral bonds donation to BJP, Congress party's bank account frozen, Tata's semiconductor plant in Assam, drop in petroleum export earnings, and more.