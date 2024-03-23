Top news of the week: This week witnessed significant developments, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, electoral bonds donation to BJP, Congress party's bank account frozen, Tata's semiconductor plant in Assam, drop in petroleum export earnings, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check out the biggest political and business stories of the past one week: Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in excise policy case after raids at residence Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in now scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case after raids at his residence hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim protection from arrest. An 11-member ED team reached Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, taking along a search warrant in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case and raided his residence. Read more

Semiconductor plant in Assam will put state on global map: Ratan Tata The Tata Group will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Assam's Jagiroad with an investment of ₹27,000 crore. The facility will put the northeastern state on the global map, renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata said on March 20. Also read {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato 'Pure Veg': No colour segregation for fleets, says CEO Deepinder Goyal Faced with a barrage of feedback, criticism and enthusiasm for its plans to launch a 'Pure Veg' branded fleet of delivery services, Zomato has now decided to do away with the "colour segregation" to differentiate the option from its regular red. Read more

Electoral bonds data list 3: Election Commission uploads SBI data with 'unique number' Election Commission of India made public the details of electoral bonds submitted by State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday, including the unique bond numbers, that would reveal the link between the purchaser and the recipient political party. Read more

India's petroleum export earnings drop due to global slowdown India's export earnings from petroleum shipments fell steeply during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2024 due to the global economic slowdown, a rise in domestic consumption, and shrinking discounts on Russian oil. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Focus on quality with efficiency…’: BYJU'S shuts 30 out of 292 tuition centres BYJU's on Friday announced that it has shut down 10 per cent of its tuition centres across the country as a part of its cost optimisation measures. Think and Learn, which owns BYJU's brand, has closed 30 out of its 292 tuition centres, according to an official statement. Read more

India’s direct tax collection jumps 20% to ₹ 18.9 trillion The Centre’s direct tax collection after adjusting for refunds has grown 19.88% annually to ₹18.9 trillion, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Tuesday quoting provisional figures for up to Sunday. Read more

States raise a record ₹ 50,206 crore through auction of government securities As many as 17 states tapped financial markets on Tuesday to raise a total of ₹50,206 crore through auction of state government securities, marking the largest such weekly borrowing ever, according to market experts. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh: Youth becoming ‘job creators, not job seekers’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh on Wednesday, highlighted India's thriving startup ecosystem, where individuals are transitioning from job-seekers to job providers. Read more

Rahul says ‘not able to pay ₹ 2’ for LS poll campaign as bank accounts frozen Highlighting the financial difficulties the grand old party is facing, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that all the bank accounts of the party have been frozen and the party was not being able to pay even ₹2 to do the campaign work. Read more

PM Modi becomes first foreign head to be bestowed with Bhutan’s highest civilian award ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest honor, making him the first foreign government leader to receive this honour from the Himalayan nation. The King of Bhutan bestowed the honor upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Electoral bonds data: Reliance-linked Qwik Supply donated ₹ 385 crore to BJP Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd, the third largest donor to political parties using electoral bonds, gave ₹385 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ₹25 crore to the Shiv Sena, reported PTI referring to the third list of SBI Electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission on Thursday, March 21. Read more

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!