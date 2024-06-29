India witnessed a series of significant events spanning politics, security, international relations, and natural calamities. The week began with the National Testing Agency reporting low attendance at the NEET-UG 2024 retest, highlighting ongoing challenges in educational examinations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top news this week: From June 23 to June 29 Only 52% of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23, NTA says The National Testing Agency (NTA) said that only 52% of the 1563 candidates who were awarded grace marks in the NEET-UG 2024 exam appeared for the re-test held on Sunday, June 23. This translated to an attendance of 813 candidates.

According to the exam agency, at two centers located in Haryana's Jajjar district, 58.09% attendance was recorded. This meant that out of 494 candidates scheduled to take the retest, 287 appeared for it. Read here.

Chhattisgarh: Naxalites blow up truck with IED in Sukma, two CoBRA personnel killed Two members of the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA unit lost their lives when Naxalites detonated a truck with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, according to police reports.

The Naxalite explosion occurred around 3 pm near Timmapuram village, situated between the Silger and Tekalgudem security camps, more than 400 km away from Raipur, the state capital, as reported by a senior police official. Read here.

Lok Sabha Session: First session of Parliament begins amid Oppn protests The 18th Lok Sabha commenced its first session on Monday with the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The session, slated to conclude on July 3, is expected to feature the INDIA bloc of the Opposition alliance targeting the NDA government on various issues.

These include concerns over rising prices, food inflation, fatalities due to an intense heatwave, and recent exam irregularities in NEET UG, NEET PG, UGC NET, and other exams. Read here.

CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-related money laundering case. His arrest came after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.

The application was moved by the central probe agency after the AAP leader was produced before the court from Tihar Central Jail. Read here.

'Inhumane act’: PM Giorgia Meloni pays homage to Indian labour who died of negligence in Italy The Indian government has asked Italy to take prompt action against those responsible for the death of an Indian farm labourer, Satnam Singh, who died after he was dumped on the road without medical assistance by his employer following an accident in which his arm was severed by heavy agriculture machinery.

The Indian Embassy in Italy conveyed India's 'deep concern' over the incident. Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary [CPV & OIA), called for immediate action against those responsible.

'The horrible and inhuman death of Satnam Singh' was acknowledged by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a session in the Chamber ahead of the European Council. Read here.

Lok Sabha Speaker Election: BJP's Om Birla elected as LS Speaker for second time in a row Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Om Birla, the NDA nominee, has been elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker today, June 26, through a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and adopted via voice votes.

The house echoed with 'Ayes' and 'Noes', and the pro-tem speaker, Bhartruhari Mahtab, declared Om Birla the Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament. The opposition, which had fielded K Suresh as the INDIA bloc's candidate, did not press for a division vote. Read here.

'In India, we see concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech...': US Secretary of State Antony Blinken US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns over the "increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority faith communities" in India.

He mentioned India in his speech on Wednesday after the US State Department released the 2023 International Religious Freedom Report.

Blinken said the report documents cases where violence is occurring at the societal level, "sometimes with impunity, and it also contributes to the repression of religious communities". Read here.

Delhi T1 roof collapse: Govt hints at airport audit, spot fares skyrocket In a major accident that raises questions about the infrastructure of the country's biggest airport, a large section of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 collapsed in the early hours of 28 Jun after a heavy spell of rain. One person died and eight others were injured in the accident, as per the latest update from the airport administration.

Following the accident, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that the ministry will inspect other airports as well to prevent such untoward incidents in future. Read here.

Monsoon arrives in Delhi, IMD predicts “heavy rainfall" The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday declared the arrival of monsoon in Delhi, as heavy rains pounded the city, bringing relief from relentless heat but also causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in various parts of the national capital.

The severe early-morning rains meant that the national capital recorded its heaviest June downpour in 88 years, leading to widespread chaos. Monsoon arrived in Delhi a day earlier than private weather forecaster Skymet had predicted. Read here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UGC-NET, cancelled day after it was held, to be held from Aug 21-Sept 4: NTA The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced fresh dates of the UGC-NET, which was cancelled and postponed, amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in their conduct. The UGC-NET will now be conducted afresh from August 21 to September 4.

The UGC-NET was cancelled a day after being conducted on June 18 after the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the June session of the exam was compromised. Later, the CBI sources said that the UGC-NET paper was leaked 48 hours before the exam and the question paper was sold on the dark web for ₹6 lakh. Read here.

US Presidential Polls 2024: 'You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden tells Trump at debate US President Joe Biden delivered a broadside at Donald Trump at their Thursday debate, declaring "you're the loser" as he accused his Republican rival of disparaging veterans and members of the military.

"My son was not a loser, he was not a sucker," Biden said of his late veteran son Beau, over Trump's alleged comments in 2018 that he refused to visit a European cemetery with American war dead and called them "losers."

"You're the sucker, you're the loser,' Biden told Trump, who denied ever using the word to describe US troops. Read here.

Ladakh news: Five Army soldiers killed in flash flood near LAC Five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after they were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early Saturday, officials said.

As reported by PTI citing officials, the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from here, during an exercise around 1 am. Read here.

