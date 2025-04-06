Top news this week: Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff, Waqf amendment bill, PM Modi’s visit to Thailand, Sri Lanka, more

This week was marked by significant international developments, including retaliatory tariffs and political events in India. Here are the top news highlights from March 30 to April 5:

Donald Trump tariffs: US President hits India with 26% reciprocal tariff US President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on the trading partners of the world's largest economy on April 2.

Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ announcements had no country-specific exclusions as he announced new tariff rates for more than 180 countries. Apart from country-specific tariffs, Trump also announced the imposition of a 10 per cent baseline tariff.

However, he imposed reciprocal tariffs at only half the rate other countries charge on US products. Still, this was enough to unsettle the market, as Dow Jones Futures tumbled more than 1.5 per cent after the tariff announcement. Read here.

Waqf Bill granted President Droupadi Murmu’s assent; set to become law President of India Droupadi Murmu has formally granted assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, following its approval by both houses of Parliament earlier this week.

The Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha passed it following a 13-hour marathon debate. The Bill was approved in the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. Earlier, the Lok Sabha had cleared it with the support of 288 members, while 232 voted against it.

The Act aims to reform waqf property management by ensuring representation from diverse Muslim sects, protecting heritage sites, and supporting marginalised groups such as Muslim widows and divorcees.

PM Modi attended 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an international organisation of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations, which together employ 1.73 billion people and have a combined gross domestic product of US$5.2 trillion (2023). The BIMSTEC member states—India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—are among the countries dependent on the Bay of Bengal.

“Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region. With its geographical location, India’s North Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC. I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interest of our people in mind,” Modi said in the statement.

PM Modi hails the ‘firsts’ in meet with Sri Lankan President Disnayake - Check out what they are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in Colombo for his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019, shared that he was the “first foreign leader” President Anura Kumara Dissanayake hosted during his presidency.

In a tweet, PM Modi shared pictures from his meeting with the Sri Lankan President. He said he held extensive and productive talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo.

“A few months ago, President Dissanayake chose India as the place for his first overseas visit after becoming President. Now, I have the honour of being the first foreign leader he is hosting in his Presidency,” he added.

Kunal Kamra skips third summons from Mumbai police in Eknath Shinde ’traitor’ jibe case Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, embroiled in controversy over a parody song seemingly targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, failed to appear before the Mumbai Police for the third time despite being summoned to the Khar police station on April 5.

The case, stemming from a satirical performance that allegedly branded Shinde a "traitor" without explicitly naming him, has already led to vandalism by Shiv Sena activists at the recording venue and multiple FIRs against Kamra under defamation and public mischief laws.