Top news this week: Farmers Delhi Chalo march on halt, IPL schedule, Cong-SP seat sharing deal and more
6 min read 24 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Join usWritten By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Big headlines of the week (18 February to 23 February): PM Modi visited Jammu, Gujarat, Varanasi this week, India acknowledged Indians in the Russian Army. Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman, former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi passed away.
Here are top news of the week between 18 February and 13 February that made headlines:
