Here are top news of the week between 18 February and 13 February that made headlines:

'Delhi Chalo' march on halt till 29 Feb Farmers' march to the national capital has been halted till February 29 as groups leading the agitation turned their focus to the death of a youth in the ongoing protest. They claim they will not allow an autopsy or the cremation of the youth till the Punjab Police files a case against police in Haryana. Read more here

PM Modi attends Amul's Golden Jubilee in Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad on Thursday. PM Modi in his speech said, "Our focus is on welfare of small farmers". The prime minister added that, "The large scale on which this organization of small animal farmers is working today is the power of organization, the power of cooperation". GCMMF owns the 'Amul' brand. Read more here

INDIA bloc seat sharing The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress party have finally agreed on a seat-sharing arrangement for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as part of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress will contest 17 seats while the SP and other parties of the alliance will field its candidates in 63 of the 80 parliamentary seats in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. Also, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP will contest Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat and will in return support the Congress in the rest of the state’s 29 seats in the state, as part of the deal. Read more here

PM Modi inaugurates Vadodara-Bharuch section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Vadodara-Bharuch section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and dedicated several other development projects to the nation. The development projects encompass sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply and tourism. Read more here

Indians in Russian Army India Government on Friday acknowledged that some Indians have been deployed in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, stating that the government is coordinating with its Russian counterpart to facilitate their release. External Affairs Ministry urged its Indian nationals to stay away from the conflict zone in Ukraine. Read more here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fali Nariman passes away at 95 Eminent jurist and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali S Nariman passes away at the age of 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues. The former Additional Solicitor General of India died at his residence around 1 am today. Read more here

Former Maharashtra CM, Manohar Joshi, dies at 86 Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away today, Friday, February 23, at the age of 86. The former Lok Sabha Speaker was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on February 21 and breathed his last at the private medical facility, family sources said, as reported by PTI. Last year in May, the Shiv Sena stalwart was admitted to the same Hinduja Hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Read more here

Reddit IPO plans Reddit on February 22 said that it has entered into a $60 million deal with Google, allowing the tech giant to utilise posts from the online discussion platform for the training of its artificial intelligence (AI) models and enhancing services such as Google Search, as per an AP report. In a separate statement, the San Francisco-based company announced plans for its initial public offering (IPO). The company aims to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RDDT. Read more here

Mallikarjun Kharge gets Z plus security The Centre on Thursday granted Z plus security cover to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the threat perception report of central intelligence agencies, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide security cover to the Congress president, the report said. Read more here

IPL 2024 schedule The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the partial schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The richest domestic tournament of cricket is all set to begin from 22 March with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore set to face each other in the curtain-raiser clash at Chennai. Read more here

PhonePe launches Indus Appstore PhonePe, a Walmart Inc. owned fintech, has launched a mobile application store for consumers in India. The Android-based store is called Indus Appstore, pits the product against Google's Play Store. Dubbing themselves as "game-changer in India's digital journey", PhonePe's latest launch comes as a part of their bid to capitalise on growing mobile usage in the world's second-largest smartphone market. Read more here

PM Modi in Jammu Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Jammu and launched several development projects worth ₹32,500 crore. The prime minister also launched or laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹13,500 crore across the country. PM Modi distributed appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' programme. Read more here

Sony-Zee merger Zee Entertainment on Tuesday, February 20, issued a clarification, denying reports of restarting discussions with the Sony group to revive their $10 billion merger deal that was scrapped on January 22. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Zee Entertainment stated that the company is not involved in any negotiations on the Sony merger deal and that reports suggesting a revival of talks are ‘factually incorrect’. Read more here

China's central bank lending rate cut China's central bank on Tuesday cut a key benchmark lending rate used to price mortgages in a move to boost economic growth. The People's Bank of China cut the five-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.95% from 4.2%, while the one-year LPR, which serves as a benchmark for corporate loans, was kept unchanged at 3.45%. Read more here

Tamil Nadu budget 2024 Tamil Nadu Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday presented a separate ‘Agriculture Budger 2024-25’ in the state assembly. The state farm budget announced seed distribution to encourage traditional paddy varieties that could help fight against diabetes. Read more here

Farmers fourth round of talks After the fourth round of talks with the farmers on Sunday, Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "Cooperative societies like the National Cooperative Consumers Federation and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India will enter into a contract with farmers who grow 'tur dal', 'urad dal', 'masoor dal' or maize for buying their crop at MSP for next five years." However, farmers leaders on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda then announced that the government is ready to discuss all issues including MSP demand and stubble burning in the fifth round. Read more here

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit: PM Modi launches projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than ₹10 trillion. This projects, announced at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, spans a variety of sectors including manufacturing, renewable energy, IT & ITeS, food processing, housing, real estate, hospitality, entertainment, and education. Read more here

