Top news this week: From Aditya L-1 mission to Reliance AGM 2023 and more3 min read 02 Sep 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Here are some of the biggest news stories this week.
This week, India is gearing up for its maiden Solar mission called ‘Aditya-L1’ launch and the G20 Summit 2023 in the national capital which will take place on September 9 and 10. Besides, the INDIA alliance held a crucial meeting in Mumbai for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani made some important tech announcements at Reliance AGM 2023, while Adani Group faced fresh allegations labeled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)