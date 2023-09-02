Top news this week: From Aditya L-1 mission to Reliance AGM 2023 and more

This week, India is gearing up for its maiden Solar mission called ‘Aditya-L1’ launch and the G20 Summit 2023 in the national capital which will take place on September 9 and 10. Besides, the INDIA alliance held a crucial meeting in Mumbai for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani made some important tech announcements at Reliance AGM 2023, while Adani Group faced fresh allegations labeled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the biggest stories of this week 1) Aditya-L1 launch: India's maiden Solar mission India aims for the Sun with its maiden Solar expedition as ISRO's trusted PSLV will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun on Saturday. The 23.10-hour countdown for the launch of Aditya L1 onboard PSLV C57 commenced on Friday, ISRO said. The Sun Observatory mission will be fired from the second launch pad from Shriharikota at 11:50 am today. Aditya L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the Solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the Solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometers from the Earth.

2) G20 Summit 2023: Preparations in full swing in Delhi Delhi is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 summit from September 8 to 10, placing a strong emphasis on showcasing its rich culture and cuisine to world leaders and their spouses. The nation's capital, New Delhi, has undergone a significant makeover in preparation for this event. To ensure smooth proceedings, educational institutions and offices will be temporarily closed, and traffic restrictions will be implemented to facilitate the smooth movement of delegation carcades. The theme of the summit is "Atithi Devo Bhava," signifying India's tradition of treating guests like gods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: INDIA alliance key meeting in Mumbai The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of 28 opposition parties, shifted into election mode on Friday, initiating urgent talks on seat-sharing arrangements, key panels, and a public campaign next month. The alliance is attempting to wrest back political momentum from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, which sparked furious speculation with the surprise declaration of a special session of Parliament in the third week of September. The meeting of the group in Mumbai marked its most productive gathering so far, and a shift away from the ideological issues discussed in earlier events in Patna and Bengaluru to a road map focused on the next general elections.

4) Reliance AGM 2023: Key highlights from Mukesh Ambani's speech Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani sounded upbeat about the India story and revealed the company's ambitious plans in his speech at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. Highlighting that the new India is full of self-confidence and the new Reliance is the forerunner of the emerging new India, Ambani pointed out that Reliance Industries’ consolidated revenues stood at ₹9,74,864 crore, while EBITDA for FY23 was ₹1,53,920 crore in FY23. The net profit was ₹73,670 crore. Reliance set new records in creating employment as it added 2.6 lakh jobs in FY23.

5) Hindenburg 2.0? Adani shares fall despite denial of fresh allegations Despite denials by the Adani group of fresh allegations labeled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Adani group shares witnessed sell-off pressure during early morning deals. All Adani group stocks slipped into the red zone within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell on August 31. Adani Power shares lost over 3 per cent during morning deals whereas Adani Transmission share price tumbled to the tune of 3.3 per cent in early morning session. Adani Enterprises share price lost to the tune of 2.50 per cent while Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas lost to the tune of 2.25 per cent during Thursday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}