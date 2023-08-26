Top news this week: From Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on Moon to new Brics nations and more3 min read 26 Aug 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Here are some of the biggest news stories this week.
This week, India scripted history by becoming the first country in the world to land a lunar spacecraft on the Moon's south polar region. India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 soft landed on the Moon. Besides, during the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, six new members were added--Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Argentina, Ethiopia, and UAE. Further, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russian president Vladimir Putin, died in plane crash.