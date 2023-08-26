This week, India scripted history by becoming the first country in the world to land a lunar spacecraft on the Moon's south polar region. India took a giant leap on Wednesday evening as the ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 soft landed on the Moon. Besides, during the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, six new members were added--Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Argentina, Ethiopia, and UAE. Further, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russian president Vladimir Putin, died in plane crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the biggest news stories this week.

In giant leap, India steps on the moon India on Wednesday carved its legacy in space history with the first soft-landing on the moon's south pole, a tough terrain holding secrets that could one day aid human spacefarers. Read more

Jio Financial Services share exclusion from Sensex, other indices postponed till August 31 Jio Financial Services stock will now be removed from the all the S&P BSE indices, including Sensex, Sensex 50, BSE 100, BSE 500 among others, before opening of trading on September 1. Read more

Probes into Adani firms nearly over, Sebi tells SC The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has concluded 22 out of 24 separate investigations into the Adani group, analysed data on nearly 350 million stock trades, and scrutinized dealings in seven Adani group firms involving tens of thousands of documents. Read more

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against Putin, on board crashed Russian plane Russian state-run news agencies on Wednesday said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed. Read more

Iran, Saudi Arabia among six new additions to Brics Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Argentina, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a briefing. The six countries are expected to become members starting 1 January. Read more

FIIs offload over ₹ 4,000 crore ahead of Fed Chair Powell speech; DII net buyers again Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took to selling again on Friday, August 25, ahead of the ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested ₹1,414 crore during the session. Read more

India set to ban sugar exports for first time in 7 years India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the next season beginning October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years, as a lack of rain has cut cane yields. Read more

IDFC First wins BCCI title rights IDFC First Bank has won the title sponsorship rights for all BCCI matches for domestic and international cricket for the next three years for ₹4.2 crore per match, two people aware of the matter said. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had issued its invitation to tender for the rights earlier this month after Mastercard Inc. exited in March as title sponsor for team India. Read more

Zee-Sony case: Punit Goenka moves SAT against Sebi order Punit Goenka, former managing director & chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, on Friday moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), challenging a recent confirmatory order issued by the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Read more

Zepto raises $200 million, becomes first unicorn of 2023 Online grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in Series-E fundraise, valuing the company at $1.4 billion, and making it the first unicorn of 2023. The fundraise was led by US-based private markets investment firm StepStone Group, Zepto, set up in the aftermath of the pandemic. Read more

Sandwich chain Subway sold to Roark Capital for $9.55 billion Subway is selling itself to private equity firm Roark Capital for $9.55 billion. The deal ends a long-drawn auction that saw several competing bids and comes with several conditions that defer payment on part of the deal consideration. Read more