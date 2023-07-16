Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Top news this week: From Delhi floods to Chandrayaan-3 and more

2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Check some of the biggest news stories this week.

From Delhi floods to Chandrayaan-3, this week has been quite eventful. Here are some of the biggest news stories this week.

Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone as it successfully commenced its lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, utilizing the powerful GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle. Here are the key highlights of this momentous event.

Himachal Pradesh flash floods, landslides

As incessant heavy rainfall continued to pummel North India, Northern India grappled with a rising death toll caused by landslides and flash floods. Himachal Pradesh, in particular, bore the brunt of this calamity, witnessing the highest number of reported fatalities, with the count reaching 91. Read more.

Yamuna Overflows

Over the past three days, there has been an extraordinary surge in the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi. Starting from 203.14 meters on Sunday, the water level has risen to 205.4 meters on Monday, surpassing the critical threshold of 205.33 meters. Disturbingly, the water level escalated further to 208.48 meters on Thursday morning, prompting the Central Water Commission to label it as an "extreme situation". Read more.

PM Modi in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at La Seine Musicale in Paris, revealed on July 14 that India had made the decision to establish a new consulate in the city of Marseille in France. Check top updates from PM Modi's France visit.

HDFC Bank top-traded stock

The consolidated HDFC Bank emerged as the security with the highest trading activity in terms of value on the NSE, indicating significant attention from traders as the upcoming earnings call on July 17 approaches. Read more.

Rafale deal

The Indian government has revealed its decision to opt for the Navy Rafale as the advanced fighter aircraft of choice for the Indian Navy. Dassault Aviation has confirmed that the Indian Navy will acquire 26 Navy Rafale aircraft, which will complement the existing fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft already in service. Read more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST
