From Delhi floods to Chandrayaan-3, this week has been quite eventful. Here are some of the biggest news stories this week.
Chandrayaan-3
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone as it successfully commenced its lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, utilizing the powerful GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle. Here are the key highlights of this momentous event.
Himachal Pradesh flash floods, landslides
As incessant heavy rainfall continued to pummel North India, Northern India grappled with a rising death toll caused by landslides and flash floods. Himachal Pradesh, in particular, bore the brunt of this calamity, witnessing the highest number of reported fatalities, with the count reaching 91. Read more.
Yamuna Overflows
Over the past three days, there has been an extraordinary surge in the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi. Starting from 203.14 meters on Sunday, the water level has risen to 205.4 meters on Monday, surpassing the critical threshold of 205.33 meters. Disturbingly, the water level escalated further to 208.48 meters on Thursday morning, prompting the Central Water Commission to label it as an "extreme situation". Read more.
The consolidated HDFC Bank emerged as the security with the highest trading activity in terms of value on the NSE, indicating significant attention from traders as the upcoming earnings call on July 17 approaches. Read more.
Rafale deal
The Indian government has revealed its decision to opt for the Navy Rafale as the advanced fighter aircraft of choice for the Indian Navy. Dassault Aviation has confirmed that the Indian Navy will acquire 26 Navy Rafale aircraft, which will complement the existing fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft already in service. Read more.
