Yamuna Overflows

Over the past three days, there has been an extraordinary surge in the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi. Starting from 203.14 meters on Sunday, the water level has risen to 205.4 meters on Monday, surpassing the critical threshold of 205.33 meters. Disturbingly, the water level escalated further to 208.48 meters on Thursday morning, prompting the Central Water Commission to label it as an "extreme situation". Read more.