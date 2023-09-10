Top news this week: From G20 Summit to India vs Bharat row and more2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST
Top news this week: G20 Summit concludes in Delhi; Morocco earthquake death toll exceeds 2,000; PM Modi proposes connectivity plan at ASEAN India Summit; India's name change controversy; Tata denies talks with Haldiram's.
This week, India is hosting the 18th Group of 20 or G20 Summit in the national capital Delhi which will be concluded today, Sunday, September 10, while a controversy erupted around India's name change. Besides, a powerful earthquake has killed over 2,000 people in Morocco. On the other hand, Tata Group has denied the reports of claiming at least at least 51% stake in Indian snack food maker Haldiram's.