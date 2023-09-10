This week, India is hosting the 18th Group of 20 or G20 Summit in the national capital Delhi which will be concluded today, Sunday, September 10, while a controversy erupted around India's name change. Besides, a powerful earthquake has killed over 2,000 people in Morocco. On the other hand, Tata Group has denied the reports of claiming at least at least 51% stake in Indian snack food maker Haldiram's.

Here are some of the biggest stories of this week

1) G20 Summit 2023: Major takeaways from New Delhi Declaration

The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that the declaration was passed unanimously with a 100 percent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. The first day of the G20 Summit remained full of heavy engagements for the world leaders here in New Delhi including the announcement of a historic connectivity deal between India, the Middle East, and Europe. The US, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirmed their shared commitment to the G20, which is to deliver solutions for the shared world.

2) Morocco Earthquake: Death toll crosses 2,000-mark in just one day

Morocco's government said that 2,000 died and 329 were injured after a powerful quake, more than doubling the earlier toll. Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in historic Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 pm, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.

3) ASEAN India Summit: PM Modi proposes 12-point cooperation plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a ‘multi-modal connectivity and economic corridor’ linking Southeast Asia (SEA), India, West Asia and Europe during the Asean-India Summit in Indonesia, as part of a 12-point plan to enhance relations with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) economies. The proposal bears some resemblance to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which involves the development of infrastructure and connectivity across countries to promote economic development and secure China’s trade routes.

4) India vs Bharat Row: Govt may bring bill to change India's name

The Central government has gotten embroiled in a controversy over the alleged “renaming" of India to Bharat. The controversy erupted when an invite for a G20 dinner was sent out in the name of the 'President of Bharat' instead of the usual 'President of India', triggering a buzz that India was being renamed. The drill followed – The INDIA bloc protested against an “assault" on the Union of States, the NDA faction hailed the use of ‘Bharat’, saying the word ‘India’ was given by the Britishers. PM Modi's country placard also read 'Bharat' and not 'India', refueling the debate on a potential name change.

5) Tata-Haldiram Deal: ‘Not engaged in any discussions’

The Tata Group's consumer unit, Tata Consumer Products Ltd has denied the report carried out by news agency Reuters that it is in talks to buy at least 51% of popular Indian snack food maker Haldiram's but is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought. In a regulatory filing Tata Consumer Products stated in reference to the news article captioned " India’s Tata seeks control of Haldiram’s, snack maker wants $10 billion valuation" which appeared in www.reuters.com on September 6, 2023.