Top news this week: From RBI policy to Asian Games to Bihar Caste Census, let's see what made headlines in the week gone by.

SSS {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBI Monetary Policy Meet The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy on October 6 and maintained status quo on rates and stance. Read more.

Sikkim floods: Death toll rises to 30 Four more remains were discovered on October 7, and the death toll from the Sikkim flash flood reached 30. There are currently 81 persons missing, for whom search efforts are underway. Read more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

28% GST on online money gaming In order to implement the 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on online money gaming, horse racing, and casinos, 18 states have already made legislative modifications, and the remaining states have all consented to do the same, so the reforms will take effect on October 1. Read more.

ICC World Cup starts The ICC World Cup started on October 5 in India. It is expected to boost India's economy by as much as $2.4 billion. Read more.

Israel-Palestine conflict Hamas launched a multi-front onslaught on Israel in one of the serious escalations in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Hamas has claimed that the strike was "in defence of the Al-Aqsa" mosque hours. Read more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nobel Peace Prize controversy On October 6, the Iranian authorities criticised the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi. The Nobel committee's action was termed by the administration as being "biased and political". Read more.

India-Canada row Concern has been expressed by a number of nations on the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada following the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardip Singh Nijjar. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canada PM Justin Trudeau have recently emphasised the significance of de-escalating the diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. Read more.

100 medals at Asian Games During the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, India surpassed its aim of 100 medals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team for this noteworthy achievement. Check complete winners' list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar Caste Census By releasing the Bihar Caste Census on Gandhi Jayanti, months before the key assembly elections that will take place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar may have played a significant card. It may even have a role to play in the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. Read more.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!