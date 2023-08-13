This week saw Q1 results of top companies like SpiceJet, ONGC, Nykaa, LIC among others. Moreover, this week, RBI monetary policy was also announced wherein Governor Shaktikanta Das-led MPC kept the repo rate steady at 6.50 percent. Air India too this week unveiled it's brand news logo. In politics, Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead NDA government on Thursday defeated a no-confidence motion in parliament after a fiery speech by the premier at the climax of a three-day debate. Laws like The bills including the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill were passed this week.

