Top news this week: From retail inflation to goods exports dip and more 19 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Here are some of the biggest news stories this week.
This week saw retail infaltion of India increased to 7.44% due to surge in vegetable and food prices. Besides, on the stock market front, Concord Biotech made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges The shares of Concord Biotech were listed with a premium of 21.46% at ₹900.05 apiece. In another news, Jio Financial Services is being removed from several FTSE Indices for failing to commence trading. Pen maker Cello World Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) this week. Further, US mortgage rates jumped to the highest level in more than 20 years.