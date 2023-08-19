Top news this week: From retail inflation to goods exports dip and more

Top news this week: From retail inflation to goods exports dip and more4 min read 19 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST
This week saw retail infaltion of India increased to 7.44% due to surge in vegetable and food prices. Besides, on the stock market front, Concord Biotech made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges The shares of Concord Biotech were listed with a premium of 21.46% at ₹900.05 apiece. In another news, Jio Financial Services is being removed from several FTSE Indices for failing to commence trading. Pen maker Cello World Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) this week. Further, US mortgage rates jumped to the highest level in more than 20 years.
Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation shot past estimates to hit a 15-month high of 7.44% in July as food and vegetable prices surged, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) inflation target range for the first time since February.
Concord Biotech made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges Friday. The shares of Concord Biotech were listed with a premium of 21.46% at ₹900.05 apiece on the BSE, as compared to the issue price of ₹741 per share.
Indian goods exports remained under pressure in July as demand from key markets such as the US, Europe and China remained subdued amid high inflation driven by persistent geopolitical tensions.
Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has bought fresh stake in Adani Power Ltd. As per the information available on Indian stock market exchanges, the US-based investor bought 10,30,30,127 Adani Power shares paying ₹279.15 apiece. This means, Goldman Sachs fund has invested ₹28,76,08,59,952.05 or ₹2,876 crore in Adani Power.
Jio Financial Services is being removed from several FTSE Indices for failing to commence trading after 20 business days. A notice shared by FTSE Russell said that the company had also not announced a firm trading date since its inclusion on July 20. The omission will come into effect from August 22.
Indian officials are considering a plan to reallocate as much as 1 trillion rupees ($12 billion) from the budgets of various ministries to contain a surge in food and fuel costs without imperiling the federal deficit target.
Promoters of the Adani group have generated ₹39,400 crore through stake dilutions in group companies since a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January drove flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd to withdraw its ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering. The group has denied the allegations.
Pen maker Cello World Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through its initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing. The IPO with a face value of ₹5 is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹1,750 crore.
Amid wide scale of destruction due to rains which has killed more than 75 people in the last four days, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to declare the whole state as 'natural calamity affected area.'
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former chief minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav who is out on bail in alleged fodder scam case had landed in trouble as Central Bureau of Investigation has challenged the bail order in Supreme Court.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday called entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy a 'promising candidate' for the 2024 US presidential election. He responded to a clip of Ramaswamy, shared on X (formerly Twitter), on Tucker Carlson's online show.
US mortgage rates jumped to the highest level in more than 20 years. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 7.09%, up from 6.96% last week and the highest since April 2002, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has failed to control oil spill or gas flaring, as per reports by Reuters. The report, citing company internal documents and employees familiar with the matter, said that despite promises from the President Nicolas Maduro government, the environmental damages continues to ravage the country.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reached Kolkata, West Bengal, and launched 'Vindhyagiri', at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd's (GRSE) facility on the banks of Hooghly river. Vindhyagiri has been named after the mountain range in Karnataka.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly decided to end her partnership with the restaurant Sona in New York City, which she co-founded and opened in 2021. The move marks a shift in her focus within the hospitality industry.
Unacademy has terminated the services of a teacher named Karan Sangwan, who encouraged students to support educated candidates through their votes.