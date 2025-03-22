In top news this week, we have Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma embroiled in a cash row, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams returning from space, LeT terrorist Abu Qatal killed in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump signing order to dismantle the US education department, and more. Here are news for you in detail:

Karnataka Bandh Karnataka is witnessing a statewide bandh on Saturday, March 22 after the pro-Kannada organisations called for a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm. While Bengaluru wore a deserted look, a few other areas of the state remained unaffected. Protests were also reported at some places including Tumakuru and Belagavi.

Sunita Williams return from space The world welcomes NASA astronaut Sunita Williams as she returned from space after spending nine long months in microgravity. NASA astronauts Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth early Wednesday onboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

For Williams and Wilmore, test pilots for Boeing’s new Starliner capsule, an eight-day mission stretched to more than nine months as a series of helium leaks and thruster failures deemed their spacecraft unsafe. The spacecraft returned without them in September. Read more hee

LeT terrorist Abu Qatal killed Lashkar terrorist Abu Qatal was reportedly killed in Pakistan. Qatal is said to be a close aide of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and commander of the Khureta launchpad in PoK. However, Mint could not independently verify the reports.

Zia-ur-Rehman, alias Abu Qatal, was behind the 2023 Rajouri attack that killed seven people. He also played a key role in the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi. As many as 10 people were killed in the attack. Read more

Cash recovered from Justice Yashwant Varma's home A massive pile of cash reportedly recovered from Justice Yashwant Varma's home after a fire broke out in the building and family members of the judge called emergency services, who then called the police.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, reportedly decided to transfer the judge back to Allahabad High Court.

Donald Trump signs order to dismantle education department US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday to start dismantling the Department of Education, fulfilling an election campaign pledge and a long-held dream of American conservatives. The move is part of Trump’s vision to overhaul the US government. What is this department, what does it and can Trump eliminate a government agency like this? Read more here

Badar Khan Suri to be deported from US? Badar Khan Suri, an Indian researcher at Washington's Georgetown University, was detained by US immigration authorities. US President Donald Trump's administration reportedly saught to deport him after deeming him a harm to US foreign policy, the student's lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday (March 19).

However, a US judge ordered on Thursday that Suri shall not be removed from the country “unless and until the court issues a contrary order." Read more

Meerut murder Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was allegedly killed by his wife, Muskaan Rastogi, and Sahil Shukla on March 4. Muskan and Sahil had an extramarital affair. The accused chopped Saurabh's body into 15 pieces and then sealed his body parts in a drum filled with cement.

Muskan and Sahil had earlier confessed to murdering and dismembering her husband, Saurabh Rajput. They had allegedly stabbed him, cut him into pieces, and then put the body in a drum filled with cement. On Wednesday, the duo was presented in the court of the chief judicial magistrate and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.