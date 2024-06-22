The week witnessed diverse events shaping global and regional landscapes, from international diplomacy to significant legislative developments. A tragic train collision in West Bengal, Thailand's pioneering move towards same-sex marriage, and the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination were among the pivotal moments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top news between June 16 and June 22: NTA cancels June UGC-NET, as ‘integrity of exam compromised’ The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-National Eligibility Test after reports emerged that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET examination in 83 subjects in OMR (pen and paper) mode on 18 June in two shifts across different cities of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a late-night statement, the ministry of education said that a fresh examination will be conducted, for which information would be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough investigation.

West Bengal: 15 killed in Kanchanjunga train accident A train collision occurred on Monday morning on the busy route between West Bengal's capital city, Kolkata's Sealdah station, and New Jalpaiguri station in Siliguri, which connects South Bengal to North Bengal.

A goods train collided with the popular-with-tourists, Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in Darjeeling district, killing 15 people and injuring at least 60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thailand became first south Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage Thailand's Senate has approved a marriage equality bill, marking a significant step towards becoming the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage.

The measure passed its final reading on Tuesday with strong support, garnering 130 votes in favour out of 152 members present.

Vladimir Putin visits North Korea Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in North Korea on June 18 for his first official visit to the East Asian nation in 24 years, according to reports. The visit follows an invitation extended by North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un in September 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Putin's last visit to Pyongyang was in July 2000, highlighting Moscow's growing partnership with the nuclear-armed state, especially in the context of Russia's relations since its invasion of Ukraine.

In an op-ed piece in North Korean state media hours before he landed, Putin said Russia and North Korea would continue to “resolutely oppose" what he described as Western ambitions “to hinder the establishment of a multipolarized world order based on mutual respect for justice." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi inaugurates Nalanda University in Bihar Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, on Wednesday. The event was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, marking a significant milestone for the renowned educational institution.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's state visit to India Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister JP Nadda, Minsters of State Jitendra Singh and Kirti Vardhan Singh were also present on the occasion to welcome the Bangladesh PM.

PM Hasina arrived in India on Friday for a two-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

International Yoga Day 2024: ’Yoga Tourism creating new avenues for employment,’ says PM Modi in Srinagar PM Modi has urged the people of the country to make yoga a part of their daily lives. He was delivering an address at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga. The PM also took part in the Common Yoga Protocol session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PM took to social media platform X and stated, “As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar."

Water Crisis Row: Delhi Minister Atishi sits on indefinite hunger strike Delhi's Water Minister Atishi commenced an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and other party members at Bhogal, near Jangpura. Atishi alleged that the Haryana government has been withholding Delhi's allocated share of water amid the ongoing political dispute over the water crisis.

Delhi High Court stays CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail The Delhi High Court has temporarily halted the trial court's decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The High Court indicated that it would issue a final decision on the Enforcement Directorate's plea within the next two to three days. The ED contested the Rouse Avenue court's June 20, 2024 order, which had approved bail for Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.

Amid UGC-NET, NEET paper leak row, Centre brings into force stringent law to curb irregularities in exam The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to curb unfair practices during public examinations and common entrance tests nationwide, came into effect on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This development comes amid controversy about alleged misconduct during the NEET and UGC NET exams.

A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the central government hereby appoints the 21st day of June 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

