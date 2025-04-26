Top News This Week: Pahalgam terror attack, Pope Francis’ funeral, Russia-Ukraine peace deal; more

A lot happened over this week. Among the top news this week (April 21-26), we have the Pahlagam terror attack, the Russia-Ukraine peace talks and Pope Francis' funeral and more. Here's a look at these in detail:

1. Pahalgam terror attack Terrorists struck Baisaran, a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. It was the worst terror attack in the region since Pulwama strike in 2019. In countermeasures, India downgraded ties with Pakistan, accusing the neighbouring country of harbouring terrorists.

2. India downgrades ties with Pakistan Following the Pahalgam attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in India decided, among other things, to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect. It said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and any such visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled.

Mirroring India's steps, Islamabad on Thursday closed the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave.

“All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than April 30,” Pakistan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

3. PM Modi's rare English message to the world Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he wants the world to know that India will identify and punish every terrorist. PM Modi, in a rare English-speaking gesture, said those behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers,” Modi said in English, addressing the gathering in Madhubani in the poll-bound state.

4. PM Modi's Saudi Arabia trip Just before the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Kingdom's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. However, the prime minister had to cut short his trip after the terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people.

5. Pope Francis' funeral Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 after a papacy of 12 years. His death came almost a month after he returned there following his treatment in hospital for double pneumonia. The Vatican said Francis died after having a stroke.

The funeral of Pope Francis, who died aged 88, will take place Saturday (local time). After a multi-lingual mass in St Peter's Square, his coffin will be taken to the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica, in central Rome, for burial.

The list of foreign leaders and royals expected at Pope Francis's funeral included President Droupadi Murmu, US President Donald Trump, UN secretary general António Guterres, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Read full list of attendees here

6. Russia-Ukraine peace talks US President Donald Trump on Friday called for Ukraine and Russia to meet for “very high level talks,” saying they are “very close to a deal” on ending the bloody three-year war.

Trump posted on his Truth Social site shortly after arriving in Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral that it was a “good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine.” His envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.