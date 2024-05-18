Top news of the week: From PM Modi's filing nomination for the Lok Sabha election to AAP MP Swati Maliwal's case and from Q4 results to Vedanta dividend, check out the top political, corporate finance, and business news between May 12 and May 18:

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by PA to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence. She has approached the Delhi Police for investigation. Read more

PM Modi in Varanasi: PM files nomination for Lok Sabha election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Before filing the nomination, PM Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges and visited Kal Bhairav temple. Read more

Boeing shareholders re-elect CEO, approve $32.8 million compensation: Reports

Amid the planemaker's preparation to meet with the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over its quality-control problems, Boeing shareholders at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday re-elected CEO David Calhoun and approved his $32.8 million compensation. Read more

JSW Steel's Q4 profit slips 65% as input costs rise

JSW Steel Ltd on Friday reported a 64.54% fall in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹1,299 crore mainly due to higher coking coal prices. Read more

Vedanta announces ₹ 4,000 cr dividend, plans to raise ₹ 8,500 cr

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said that it will be raising ₹8,500 crore of capital through either the equity or the debt route even as the metals and mining major declared its interim dividend for the year that will make a dent of ₹4,089 crore in its coffers. Read more

Vodafone Idea losses widen; telecom firm in talks with banks for debt funding

Vodafone Idea’s losses widened to ₹7,666 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, from ₹6,424 crore the year before, while revenues improved marginally to ₹10,639 crore, on the back of improving subscriber mix, 4G subscriber additions and change in entry level plan. Read more

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal, dies at 70: Report

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away around 3 am. “She passed away around 3 am. She is being brought home from the hospital. Naresh Goyal is at their Mumbai residence currently." Read more

Airtel’s Q4 profit dragged down 31% on forex losses

Bharti Airtel reported foreign exchange losses of ₹2,544 crore from its African subsidiary, which contributed to dragging down its fourth-quarter consolidated profit by 31% to ₹2,071.6 crore. Consolidated revenue grew 4.4% to ₹37,599 crore. Read more

Zomato Q4 results: Net profit rises to ₹ 175 crore

Food delivery platform Zomato, on May 13, announced its fourth quarter (Q4 FY24) financial results ending on March 31, 2024. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹175 crore in Q4 FY24 versus a loss of ₹188 crore same period a year ago. Read more

Go Digit IPO fully booked on the last day of bidding

The initial public offer of Go Digit General Insurance, has been subscribed 9.60 times on day three of bidding today. The initial share sale received bids for 50,76,21,455 shares against 5,28,69,677 shares on offer, as per BSE data. Read more

