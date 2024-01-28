Here are top news of the week between 21 January to 27 January that made headlines: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sony-Zee Deal Fallout: What's ahead for Sony India, the legal battles and more On January 22, the proposed merger between Sony and Zee collapsed, leading to acrimony as the Japanese parent pulled the plug on the deal after two years in the making. The legal lines have been drawn cross-country in India and Singapore.

No rosy picture as Byju's finally files its FY22 earnings Losses at the Byju Raveendran-led company more than doubled to ₹8,245 crore from ₹4,564 crore a year ago, while consolidated income rose to ₹5,298.43 crore from ₹2,428.39 crore.

InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Udaan’s Aditya Pande as CEO Pande had previously worked with InterGlobe Enterprises’ subsidiary InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, where he was CFO from August 2019 to February 2021.

In his new role, with the exception of IndiGo, Pande will have be responsible for setting the group's overall strategy. He will report to group managing director Rahul Bhatia.

Ram Lalla ascends to his rightful throne as PM Modi performs Pran Pratishtha The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple.

Yes Bank Q3 results 2024: Net profit at ₹ 231 crore, NII up 2.3% Yes Bank's net profit of ₹231.6 crore, fell short of market estimates set at ₹415.1 crore. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank remained at 2 percent, showing no change from the previous year.

SBI removes 'fraud' tag from Religare Finvest RFL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), has been under the Reserve Bank of India's corrective action plan since January 2018. This followed substantial siphoning of funds from both REL and RFL.

Akasa Air orders over 300 CFM engines French-American aerospace major CFM International is a 50:50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines. The Boeing B737 MAX family aircraft are solely powered by CFM engines.

Krutrim, founded by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is India's first $1 bn AI startup Krutrim, which translates to "artificial" in Sanskrit, is also developing data centers and will ultimately aim to create servers and super computers for the AI ecosystem.

Airbus signs helicopter deal with Tata amid Emmanuel Macron's India visit Tata and Airbus have signed an agreement to make helicopters together. The two companies finalised a deal to establish an assembly line for helicopters in India amid French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic Day visit to the country.

Padma Awards 2024: Foxconn CEO Young Liu gets Padma Bhushan Foxconn, Taiwan's technological powerhouse, is a leader in semiconductor manufacturing. Liu, who is at the helm of the company, boasts a career spanning over four decades.

Rebel Foods has an IPO on the menu Peak XV-backed Rebel Foods that owns Faasos, Behrouz Biryani and Mandarin Oak is working towards an initial public offering (IPO), which would make it the country's first cloud kitchen business to go public.

LIC gets RBI nod to raise HDFC Bank stake to 9.99% HDFC Bank Ltd on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) to acquire up to 9.99% stake in the bank. LIC currently holds 5.19% stake in HDFC Bank.

Flipkart to lay off 5% or 1,000 employees as part of annual performance review Walmart-owned Flipkart is all set to lay off around 5 per cent of its total workforce, which constitutes about 1,000 employees, as part of its annual performance review exercise.

DLF buys Gurugram land parcel for ₹ 825 crore DLF Ltd, the country's largest real estate developer, has acquired a 29-acre land parcel in Gurugram's Golf Course Extension for ₹825 crore, in the first big land transaction this year. The company plans to develop a housing project on this land, offering 7.5 million sq ft of saleable area.

SBI Card Q3 results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹ 549 crore The State Bank of India-backed credit card services provider reported an 8 per cent growth in its net profit at ₹549 crore in the third quarter of FY24, from ₹509 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Power Q3 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to ₹ 2,737.96 crore The company reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹2,737.96 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as compared to ₹8.77 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

Q3 result: Cement maker ACC reports net profit of ₹ 527 crore The Adani Group-owned company's profit after tax surged nearly five-fold to 5.27 billion rupees ($63.4 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31.

PNB Q3FY24 Results: Net profit up 253% YoY to ₹ 2,223 crore; NII grows 12.1% Punjab National Bank released its Q3 FY24 results today, posting a 253% YoY jump in its standalone net profit at ₹2,223 crore. In the same period last year, the state-run lender reported a net profit of ₹629 crore.

Piramal Enterprises to acquire 10.4% stake in Annapurna Finance for ₹ 300 crore Annapurna Finance is a non-banking financial company, headquartered in Odisha. It is one of the top 10 MFIs in India, with an asset under management of ₹9,233 crore as of September 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Microsoft's market cap crosses $3 trillion, stock trades 52-week high The market capitalisation of tech giant Microsoft has officially touched $3 trillion mark on January 24. The tech giant has become the second company to reach this milestone after iPhone maker Apple, who achieved this record last year in June.

Azim Premji gifts Wipro shares worth ₹ 500 crore to sons Rishad, Tariq Azim Premji, 78, owned 22,58,08,537 shares, or 4.32%, in Wipro until last week. On 20 January, Premji gave 51,15,090 shares, each, to elder son Rishad, who is the chairman of Wipro, and to Tariq, who works at Azim Premji Foundation.

Netflix hits fourth-quarter subscriber record, fueled by 'The Crown' and 'The Killer' Netflix on Tuesday blew past Wall Street subscriber estimates in the fourth quarter, driven by a strong slate of shows that included the final season of the long-running royal drama "The Crown" and David Fincher's original film, "The Killer."

MakeMyTrip uses ₹ 542 cr to retain users in Q3MakeMyTrip uses ₹ 542 cr to retain users in Q3 Customer inducement costs for US-listed travel major MakeMyTrip shot up considerably by 8.7% to reach nearly ₹542 crore, or $66 million, in the third quarter ended December 2023. During the same period last year, the expenses incurred by the company to attract or retain customers, such as discounts, promotions, signing bonuses, or other incentives, stood at $60.7 million.

'Temple existed before…': Gyanvapi Mosque case takes new turn after ASI report The Gyanvapi mosque case took a fresh turn this week with eleven people applying for copies of the ASI report. Lawyers representing the Hindu side insist that they will be "on the verge of victory' once the survey clarifies the Shivling-fountain debate.

Saudi Arabia to open first alcohol store in Riyadh for non-Muslim diplomats Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh which will serve exclusively non-Muslim diplomats, according to a source familiar with the plans and a document.

