Wed May 15 2024 15:59:54
Top news today: Amit Shah on Kejriwal's bail, SC raps Centre over forest fires, NewsClick founder's 'illegal' arrest

From Amit Shah hitting back at Arvind Kejriwal to Supreme Court criticising the Uttarakhand government over forest fires, here are some top news of the day.

Forest fire raging in Ranibagh area of Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Saturday night.
Forest fire raging in Ranibagh area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Saturday night. (Hindustan Times)

US inflation resumes downward trend, eases to 0.3% in April

US consumer prices increased less than expected in April, suggesting that inflation resumed its downward trend at the start of the second quarter in a boost to financial market expectations for a September interest rate cut. Click here to read more

SC orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday ordered release of NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case after holding that his arrest and remand were “illegal". It is alleged that the news portal received foreign funds in violation of the FCRA case. Click here to read more

After Delhi, Jaipur, now Kanpur schools receive bomb threats

After Delhi, Gujarat and Jaipur, schools in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, on Wednesday, received bomb threats via emails, creating a panic situation. However, all threats turned out to be ‘hoaxes’. Over the last few weeks, several schools in various parts of the country, including Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, have received such emails. Click here to read more

Mother of Jyotiraditya Scindia passes away at AIIMS Delhi

Madhavi Raje Scindia, a prominent figure of the Gwalior royal family and mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, passed away this morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. She had been receiving treatment there for the past three months, battling pneumonia and sepsis, and had been in an extremely critical condition over the last two weeks, according to a press statement. Click here to read more

SC raps Centre, state govt over Uttarakhand forest fires

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday criticised the Uttarakhand government for insufficient funds and assigning state forest officials Lok Sabha Election 2024 duties amid the ongoing forest fire situation in the state. The hilly state has been grappling with hundreds of active wildfires since November last year, and approximately 1,145 hectares of forest land have already been destroyed. Click here to read more

'Special treatment': Amit Shah on Supreme Court's interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Hitting back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his “Modi will retire" remarks, Union Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “lead us even after 2029". Reacting to the interim bail granted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah said that he believes this is “not a routine judgement". Click here to read more

Published: 15 May 2024, 07:44 PM IST
