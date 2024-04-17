Top News Today, April 17: Adani invests ₹8,339 crore more in Ambuja Cements; Elon Musk's India deal; Iran warns Israel
From Adani's investment in Ambuja Cements to record rainfall in Dubai, here are top news of the day, April 17.
Top News today, April 17: Billionaire Gautam Adani's family raised its stake in Ambuja Cements to 70.3 percent from 66.7% with a 83.39 billion rupees ($996.7 million) investment. Meanwhile, Tesla chief Elon Musk is likely to announce an investment in India of $2-$3 billion, a report said. In another news, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that if Israel makes the slightest act of aggression on Iran's soil, it will be dealt a powerful and fierce blow. Check details below: