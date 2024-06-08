From Bajaj Housing Finance filing DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹ 7,000 crore via IPO, to Sonia Gandhi getting reelected as Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson, here are today's top stories.

Bajaj Housing Finance files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹ 7,000 crore via IPO; Details here Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance has filed it's preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds worth ₹7,000 crore through its upcoming public issue. READ MORE HERE

Sonia Gandhi elected Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, Rahul Gandhi likely to assume Leader of Opposition role Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was unanimously elected as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party on Saturday. The development came mere hours after the Congress Working Committee passed an resolution seeking the appointment of Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The newly re-elected MP is expected to take a decision on the matter 'very soon'. READ MORE HERE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi 3.0 govt: These 7 foreign leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony in Delhi; check list The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday announced the list of foreign leaders who will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers on Sunday evening. READ MORE

Monsoon Tracker: Monsoon advances in parts of Maharashtra, says IMD; alert issued for Mumbai, Thane till June 10 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana and some parts of south Chhattisgarh & south Odisha and some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. READ MORE HERE

Modi 3.0: India responds to China’s ’look forward to healthy & stable relationship’ comment; says ‘will continue to…’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Saturday responded to China's congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of ties between the two countries. READ MORE HERE

Ramoji Rao, founder of Eenadu Group & Ramoji Film City, dies at 88

Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu Group and Ramoji Film City, passed away on June 8 morning in Hyderabad, Telangana, according to a PTI report. Caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted his condolences on Rao's death on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world." READ MORE HERE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

