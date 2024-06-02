Top news today: BJP wins Arunachal Assembly polls, SKM sweeps Sikkim, Kejriwal surrenders, and more
From BJP retaining power in Arunachal Pradesh, SKM sweeping Sikkim and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's surrender at Tihar jail to monsoon tracker, here are some top news of the day
BJP retains power in Arunachal Pradesh, ruling SKM sweeps Sikkim
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Arunachal Pradesh as it won 46 seats. In Sikkim, the incumbent SKM swept the polls, winning 31 out of 32 seats. The 10 candidates of the saffron party, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, were already elected unopposed to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.