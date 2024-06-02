The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Arunachal Pradesh as it won 46 seats. In Sikkim, the incumbent SKM swept the polls, winning 31 out of 32 seats. The 10 candidates of the saffron party, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, were already elected unopposed to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has also retained power in the state. The SKM won 31 seats. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang won from Rhenock seat.

India’s GDP dynamics for Jan-March quarter

India's gross domestic product (GDP) dynamics for the January to March quarter stood at 7.8%, blowing past estimates of 7%, according to India’s Quarterly GDP: Groundhog Day report by JP Morgan.

The firm said that the GDP dynamics in this quarter had exactly the same rhyme and rhythm as the previous quarter, significantly bolstered d by lower subsidies, which caused Net Indirect taxes (NIT) to surge 22% year-on-year and pull up GDP with it.

Indian stock market: Analyst say ‘ache din’ to continue, here's why

The BJP campaign slogan 'abki baar char sau paar' had a halo effect on the stock market. The target of 400 seats was set as a psychological extension of the NDA's massive 2/3rd majority in 2019 (352 NDA seats). Furthermore, the government's enhanced leadership and performance during the COVID period contributed to this sentiment. Over the last 3 months, the stock market has been buoyant, with an average estimate of 375 seats for NDA, based on the pre-election polls.

Monsoon Tracker: Wet spell in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast today for the national capital, Delhi, predicts a partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rain, accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 25-35 kmph. IMD issued a yellow alert for a heatwave on Sunday, June 2. With no monsoon in near sight, Delhi residents will not get any relief from summer heat in the near future even though IMD lifted alerts for heatwaves in the state.

Hyderabad belongs to Telangana only, no longer capital of Andhra

Hyderabad, one of the country's bustling metropolitan cities, will no longer be the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh starting Sunday, as stipulated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

Starting June 2, Hyderabad will exclusively serve as the capital of Telangana. When unified Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014, Hyderabad was designated as the capital of both states for a period of 10 years.

Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at the Tihar jail after the Supreme Court's 21-day interim bail granted to him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections ended today.

On May 10, the apex court granted Kejriwal interim bail in the Delhi excise policy scam, asking him to surrender on June 2.

"I am Going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption, but because I raised voice against dictatorship," Kejriwal said ahead of surrendering.

